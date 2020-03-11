The City of rainier is annoucing a traffic alert for anyone using the downtown area.
Beginning Monday, March 16, the eastbound lanes of A Street between East 2nd St. and West 2nd Street in Rainier, will be closed to traffic as construction continues on the modernization of the historic downtown thoroughfare.
Construction on the south side of A Street will be focused on replacing curbs and sidewalks and initial repaving of the road surface.
Traffic will be routed to the westbound lane, which will serve two-way traffic. Parking on A Street in the construction zone will be limited during this phase of the project. Parking is available on the streets connecting A Street with Hwy 30 as well as in the public lots at the plaza and the marina.
The change in traffic pattern is temporary and is slated to last approximately a month.
