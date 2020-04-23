The Columbia County Fair and Rodeo, normally held in July, is now suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a county fair representative.
Fair and rodeo planning is continuing for this summer’s events at the fairgrounds in St. Helens, the representative said, pending development with the state’s reopening framework.
The annual summer event has been a tradition in Columbia County for years, drawing hundreds of participants and visitors.
Follow developments at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
