The Clatskanie Heritage Days 2022 Parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. Monday, July 4.
The parade will stage at Nehalem Street and 5th Street and will travel down Nehalem Street to Clatskanie City Park.
The community parade has been a Clatskanie Independence Day tradition for years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event had been cancelled the past two years.
“After two years of COVID it allows the community to gather once again to celebrate our community and being together in person,” Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said. “It also brings citizens in from outlying communities to celebrate the Fourth and brings people into our community to patronize our local businesses and restaurants, which gives those businesses a needed boost.”
Clatskanie Chamber President Sarah Johnson said the Clatskanie Chamber and Heritage Days Planning Committee are excited to be able to bring back the Heritage Days Parade.
“After two very long years of COVID restrictions and being apart, it is wonderful to be able to provide family friendly events in the park and have an entertaining parade for our community,” Johnson said. “Creating a strong sense of community and caring for each other really helps our well-being and can take away some of the loneliness many have felt during COVID. People need interaction with each other, and our Clatskanie Heritage Days Parade is a perfect way to get involved by joining in the parade or lining up along Nehalem and 5th Streets to watch their friends and family in the parade.”
The Heritage Days Committee announced last August that the annual Independence Day celebration and parade would return in full force.
“We want to bring as much of Heritage Days back to the community as we can,” Heritage Days Committee Chair Debi Smiley said in a published interview with the Chief in August.
The popular community celebration includes the citywide parade, a car show and a fireworks display.
During the Fourth of July weekend, Clatskanie City Park fills with food booths, family games, music, vendors and displays, and the fireworks display above the park at dusk on Independence Day. See the full schedule at the Heritage Days Facebook site.
Heritage Days history
The passion and drive to continue Heritage Days is part of Clatskanie’s community tradition, according to Smiley.
“It has been a community activity for over 63 years,” she said. “It has gone through different phases. It is the strength of the community. It is one of those things that always comes back no matter what. I see a lot of my classmates that I went to high school with continue to participate.”
Heritage Days began in 1959 following drownings in the Clatskanie River.
“It was a sad loss for the community,” Smiley said.
Soon after the drownings, a fundraiser was held on July 4 with a community barbecue to raise money to build a city swimming pool.
“They raised enough money to build the pool and the event went over so well that they began holding Heritage Days each summer,” Smiley said. “Now it is a celebration of the community. The Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce took it over and has been organizing it since the 80s. It has always been a community function under different groups.”
Smiley and her husband have been involved in Heritage Days for years.
“It is important to us,” she said. “I am a fourth generation of the community. It was an event that was important to me as a child. I enjoyed it and now I just wanted to do my part to give back. My husband and I work hard with a great group of people to make it all work.”
Smiley said the work to produce Heritage Days each year is rewarding.
“I do it to see the people enjoy themselves and it has always been a time for us to come back to the community and see the kids enjoy themselves,” she said. “The fireworks is a nice grand finale to the event.”
