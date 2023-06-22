Clatskanie Heritage Days are back, and the festivities will kick off with the annual Heritage Days Car Show in Clatskanie City Park Saturday, June 24.
Gabe Wiggins oversees planning the Car Show for Heritage Days, and he said that they expect between 150 and 200 entries into the show this year.
“Like last year, the Heritage Days Committee has worked together in the planning of this year’s event,” Wiggins said. “Prior to COVID, the Clatskanie Cruisers Car Club organized the event.”
The Heritage Days Car Show is a longstanding tradition, and the Clatskanie Cruisers Car Club organized the event for nearly 30 years before the Heritage Days Committee took over organizing the past two years, according to Wiggins.
Super Saturday
The festivities on Saturday will begin with a Car Show Breakfast in the Big Guy parking lot that starts at 7 a.m. and goes until 9 a.m. For those participating in the show, the gates to the park will open at 8:30 a.m. so people can begin parking their cars.
The show is free to spectators and $20 for people showing their vehicles. Wiggins said all proceeds from the event would go back into funding the other Heritage Days activities.
The car show will be held in conjunction with several other activities on June 24. Clatskanie City Park will have food, music, and vendors present during the car show, and there will also be the annual “Pie in the Park” contest sponsored by the Clatskanie Chapter T P.E.O.
“In the park, we will have vendors, music, the P.E.O. “Pie in the Park,” and, of course, the vehicles,” Wiggins said. “Attendees will have the chance to walk through the park and view vehicles from the early 1900s to recent models.”
The car show is scheduled to last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be 23 category trophies awarded to the winning cars in their respective categories. Additionally, entrants and attendees each have the opportunity to help select the People’s Choice Trophy. Attendees can also show their support for individual cars by purchasing a “My Trophy” at the registration tent and awarding it directly.
For “Pie in the Park,” entrants should bring their pies to the snack shack between 9 and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. Judging will begin at 10 a.m., and winners will be announced at approximately 12 noon.
There will also be two raffles that will take place during the event. One is a 50/50 raffle, and the other is exclusively for owners of registered vehicles in the show.
“At 2:30, we will draw the winners for the 50/50 raffle, the winner of the raffle for those with registered vehicles, award 23 category trophies, and the People’s Choice Award,” Wiggins said.
In addition to all the fun going on in Clatskanie City Park, there is more going on around town. There will be a free swim at the Clatskanie Pool from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., giving people a chance to cool off after a long day at the park.
Additionally, as with all Saturdays during the summer months, the Clatskanie Farmer’s Market will be happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Cope’s Park, where people will have access to a host of local artisans, vendors, and producers.
With all of the activity planned, this weekend promises a robust beginning to the 2023 Heritage Days celebration, but Wiggins was sure to mention that this would not be possible without all the people behind the scenes making it happen.
“This event is made possible by the incredible volunteers that make up the Heritage Days Committee and those that assist on the day of the show,” Wiggins said. “A big thank you also goes out to our trophy sponsors and the CTE program at Clatskanie High School, who made the trophies.”
Heritage Days will continue July 1, 2, and 3, all leading up to the cornucopia of activities on July 4.
Follow our coverage of Clatskanie Heritage Days at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
