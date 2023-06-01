Memorial Day in Clatakanie was observed by honoring those who served the country with the display of more than 2,400 flags around the small city.
The display project is an annual event conducted by Piercing Arrow Private School and Principal Lori Sherman. Clatskanie student Iolaus Krotzer, a senior at Piecing Arrow, and student Eian Gaspard led the project, along with Sherman’s guidance.
“I have a better appreciation for the veterans and my country,” Krotzer said. “I would never have known so much about them. I learned so much about our country’s history.”
Krotzer said during the project a very moving moment occurred.
“We were working on the flags and a gentleman approached me, thrilled that he found his father’s flag,” Krotzer said. “It made the project even more meaningful.”
Gaspard said participating in the project made him feel good.
“I felt great inside knowing I was doing something good,” Gaspard said. “When people would honk as they drove by gave me pride for my country and our veterans.”
The students also place gold painted boots to honor the veterans.
“I get names of veterans from all over,” Sherman said. “Every year the numbers grow. We started out with a few but now it is over 2,400 and I get new names added every day.”
History
The Piercing Arrow Private School flag project started on a small scale.
“This project started out with me honoring my dad and my husband,” Sherman said. “This is the eighth year, and the number of flags has grown steadily.”
Those who wish to have a flag displayed to honor a loved one can call Piercing Arrow Private School at 503-728-3783.
The Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District parked a fire truck in front of Cope's Park and raised the truck ladder high to display a large American flag. The patriotic display attracted the attention of folks who stopped to look at the large flag.
Cope’s Park also featured a display of flags from each branch of service: Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and the Merchant Marines.
Sherman said next year they want to have a parade and banners coming into town. Donations are needed for the event and people can donate to Louis Larsen Auxiliary #68, 948 Nehalem, Clatskanie, Oregon 97016.
CMHS connection
Local veteran Robert Gray spends considerable time taking care of the veteran’s graves at the Westport Cemetery. He was assisted this year by Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) students who helped him place flags to honor the veterans.
“I feel the past will be in good hands with these traditions when it is their turn in the future to carry them on,” Gray wrote on a Facebook post.
Memorial Day was first celebrated as Decoration Day. It is a federal holiday in the United Sates designed to honor U.S. military personnel who served in the armed forces.
Disturbing event
Following the holiday event, organizers of the local Memorial Day projects said several of the carefully placed flags were destroyed.
“I am offering $100 for anyone who has information about this destruction,” local veteran Phil Hazen said.
