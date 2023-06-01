Memorial Day in Clatakanie was observed by honoring those who served the country with the display of more than 2,400 flags around the small city.

Patriotic Display

The Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District positioned a fire truck with a large American Flag at Copes Park during the Memorial Day observance.

The display project is an annual event conducted by Piercing Arrow Private School and Principal Lori Sherman. Clatskanie student Iolaus Krotzer, a senior at Piecing Arrow, and student Eian Gaspard led the project, along with Sherman’s guidance.

