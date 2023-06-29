The 2023 Clatskanie Heritage Days kicked off with the annual Car Show last weekend, with the bulk of the festivities to take place this weekend and on the Fourth of July.
The Heritage Days Committee, which has organized the event, has been working to ensure the event’s success since January. Committee member Sarah Johnson of Clatskanie PUD said coordinating the event has been a team effort.
“A lot of time and hard work has gone into the coordination of the 2023 Clatskanie Heritage Days celebration. Debi and Greg Smiley, our Heritage Days co-chairs, are fantastic leaders for our planning committee,” Johnson said. “The Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event coordination, but it is the dedication of the planning committee, business sponsorships, volunteers, and our community residents attending the events that makes Heritage Days successful each year.”
Saturday, July 1, the festivities will return with a “Strut your Mutt” dog show at Clatskanie City Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by Movie Night in the Park at dusk. At 7 p.m. on July 1, Clatskanie will welcome back the Hypnotist Family Entertainment show at the Birkenfeld Theater.
Sunday, July 2, an “All Class Reunion” will be held at the City Park Gazebo, and Monday, July 3, there will be a “Reunion in the Restaurants.” These events will be a great opportunity for people to come together and strengthen old connections.
Community parade
The annual long-standing tradition community parade kick off the celebrations. At 10 a.m. The parade staging will occur with the marching band and horses lining up at Clatskanie Elementary School, 815 S Nehalem Street, while motorized floats will line up at the front entrance of Clatskanie Middle/High School, off Bel Air Street. The 4th of July Parade will begin at 11 a.m.
The parade participants include the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Clatskanie Post, marching bands, horses, farm vehicles, fire trucks, law enforcement patrol vehicles, and dozens of colorful floats. Spectators line Nehalem Street from the elementary school to the city park to watch the event. The Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies and local volunteers help guide the parade through the city to the Clatskanie City Park.
Fun on the Fourth
In addition to the weekend activities, Independence Day Tuesday, July 4, will feature a full day of fun.
“Another popular event brought back from last year is the Donkey Races. They will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the park on July 4. For the athletes out there, the softball game and 3 on 3 Basketball Tournaments will be held the afternoon of the 4th as well,” Johnson said. “This year we are bringing in a Game Truck for the video game enthusiasts, and it will be the first time for providing free cartoon caricature artist drawings.”
All the Heritage Days events in the park are family-friendly, and most activities are free, according to Johnson.
“Heritage Days has a long tradition of bringing family members back to Clatskanie to celebrate the 4th of July where they grew up or to visit family that makes Clatskanie their home,” Johnson said. “It is fun to see old friends and gives multiple opportunities for people to make new friends and great memories.”
History of the Heritage Days celebration
The Heritage Days celebration originated in 1959 in an effort to raise funds for the Clatskanie Pool, according to Chamber Board Director Nikole Young.
“There had been multiple drownings, including drownings of children, in the Columbia River, so bringing a pool into town was a top priority for all citizens. The result was barbeque and baseball fundraiser,” Young said.
Originally named the Clatskanie Scramble, the celebrations have evolved into a multi-day celebration over the years, and it now includes games, races, fireworks, logging demonstrations, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.