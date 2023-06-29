Clatskanie Parade

The VFW American Legion Clatskanie Post leads the annual Heritage Days Parade.

The 2023 Clatskanie Heritage Days kicked off with the annual Car Show last weekend, with the bulk of the festivities to take place this weekend and on the Fourth of July.

The Heritage Days Committee, which has organized the event, has been working to ensure the event’s success since January. Committee member Sarah Johnson of Clatskanie PUD said coordinating the event has been a team effort.

Heritage Days

The Heritage Days Parade moves down Nehalem Street to Clatskanie City Park for a community celebration.
