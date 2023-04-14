The Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce has announced Kaydence DeCaro as the winner of the 2023 Heritage Days theme design contest.

2023 Theme, Decaro

Kaydence DeCaro receives her award from the Clatskanie Chamber of commerce for the winning Heritage Days theme logo. 

The theme will be: The Best Show In Town, according to Chamber Board Director Nikole Young. This theme was picked to “celebrate Heritage Days’ popular and enduring history.” The Heritage Days planning committee also selected the theme to complement DeCaro’s artwork.

2023 Theme

The winning design depicts the Heritage Days parade that takes place every July 4th. 
