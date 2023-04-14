The Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce has announced Kaydence DeCaro as the winner of the 2023 Heritage Days theme design contest.
The theme will be: The Best Show In Town, according to Chamber Board Director Nikole Young. This theme was picked to “celebrate Heritage Days’ popular and enduring history.” The Heritage Days planning committee also selected the theme to complement DeCaro’s artwork.
“We have a cultural center in Clatskanie we refer to as the Birkenfeld Theater. It has I.O.O.F Hall letters and is also the location of our City Hall. The Birkenfeld Theater is a community hub we’re lucky to have in Clatskanie,” Young said. “Kaydence’s artwork incorporates this building along Nehalem Street with elements of our annual Heritage Days parade heading north toward Highway 30, which is the direction our parade takes every year to kick off July 4. The celebratory nature of Kaydence’s submission, as well as her talent, are the reasons we chose her artwork.”
The Heritage Days planning committee, which the Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce oversees, began the design contest last year as part of a new tradition to engage local teen artists between the ages of 13 and 19 with the Heritage Days celebration.
“The planning committee is a small group of dedicated volunteers who do their best to give back, coordinating all the festivities by reaching out to vendors, companies, and governments to ensure a safe and fun summer kickoff,” Young said. “Donations fund the event, and planning committee members oftentimes donate their own money to cross the Heritage Days finish line.”
Young said that to incentivize students and pay artists for their hard work, they present a professional art kit and a $150 cash prize to the winner.
Because they are such a small committee that is learning on the fly, they have only been able to coordinate the contest with the public school district and spread the word through social media, according to Young. They hope to increase participation in the coming years.
The Heritage Days include a series of events, starting with a car show and other activities on June 25. The next weekend includes more activities, starting with a dog parade on Friday, July 1. Throughout the weekend, there are more activities for the community. The Heritage Days celebration culminates with a parade, fireworks, and more than a dozen activities in the town.
They have had an average of 30 submissions between the two years, and both years’ winners have been in middle school, according to Young. Students living in Clatskanie’s public district may submit artwork, regardless of where they attend school. There were many designs considered for the winner.
“There were several contenders. Last year’s winner set the precedent of focusing on community landmarks by submitting a lovely design of our own Clatskanie Castle, also known as the Thomas J. Flippin House. That 2022 design inspired a lot of great ideas by student artists for this year,” Young said. “We had a Veterans Memorial illustration and a drawing of Nehalem Street’s Highway 30 intersection. These were very thoughtful and beautifully done.”
The winner of the contest was announced at the Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce Mixer April 6. The event was attended by local business owners, local government officials, members of the community, and the theme design winner’s family and friends.
History of the Heritage Days celebration
The Heritage Days celebration originated in 1959 in an effort to raise funds for the Clatskanie pool, according to Young.
“There had been multiple drownings, including drownings of children, in the Columbia River, so bringing a pool into town was a top priority for all citizens. The result was barbeque and baseball fundraiser,” Young said.
Originally named the Clatskanie Scramble, the celebrations have evolved into a multi-day celebration over the years, and it now includes games, races, fireworks, logging demonstrations, and more.
