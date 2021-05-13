With vacation season on the way, Rainier is looking at adding a short-term vacation rental ordinance to the city's municipality.
After Delilah Laughlin, a Rainier citizen, approached the city a few months ago about purchasing a home and listing it on Airbnb, City Administrator Scott Jorgensen told the city council that they need to adopt a formal ordinance for short-term vacation rentals.
Having a special ordinance for Airbnb isn’t uncommon for cities, and most cities that receive regular tourism have adopted codified guidelines. Jorgensen expected Rainier to adopt an ordinance sooner or later due to the city's growing tourism, according to Monday night’s planning commission minutes. Plus, Airbnb could be an economic boost for the city, he said.
“One of the benefits of Airbnb is that it does help out the average citizen who maybe has an extra bedroom, and they’re not using it, and it enables them to generate some more income,” Jorgensen told The Chief. “On the consumer side … it’s nice to have the option. Sometimes an Airbnb is just a better set up for you.”
After the planning commission and city council expressed support for Laughlin’s Airbnb plans, Jorgensen began researching vacation rental ordinances in similar cities—Bend, Seaside, and Cannon Beach, for instance. Most Airbnb ordinances require Airbnb hosts to talk to their neighbors and acquire their permission before listing their home, said Jorgensen, “and I think that’s going to have to be a component of this.”
Other common facets of short-term vacation rental include parking regulation, inspection guidelines, and professional management rules. Most cities also offer different permits to owners. Cannon Beach’s ordinance currently offers an unlimited rental permit, 5-year rental permit, and a 14-day rental permit, for instance.
Laughlin spoke to the city’s planning commission again at their regular meeting on Monday, May 10. On Wednesday night, May 12, Jorgensen presented ordinances from Seaside and Cannon Beach to the planning commission. Jorgensen said the commission liked Seaside’s ordinance, and he will be moving forward with its blueprint—minor changes in tow.
Seaside’s ordinance is brief at two pages, which Jorgensen said the commission appreciated. He expects to add specific mechanisms for the city to deal with complaints about a rental location, including the ability for him to revoke a rental owner’s permit. In addition, Jorgensen said he will include language which will allow residents to appeal the city administrator’s decision to revoke a permit. Currently, Jorgensen plans to price the permit at $250 per year—the renewal cost would be equivalent.
Though the ordinance was sparked by Laughlin’s questions, they came at a fortuitous time, according to Jorgensen.
“I would like this to become a more tourist friendly town over time,” he said, “that’s part of the vision too.”
Jorgensen noted that Columbia County’s fishing season and Rainier’s own charm have made the city a desirable spot for vacationers taking a break from the ‘big city.’
While places like Cannon Beach and Seaside struggled to formalize a vacation rental ordinance because the local hotel industry were concerned about the competition, Jorgensen doesn’t think Rainier will have the same issues because the city’s vacation industry isn’t as developed as their coastal neighbors.
“We do have hotels in town, but I think for the most part those are more permanent-type residences for folks. We haven’t really gotten any push back from the business community.”
Globally, Airbnb and comparable rental models have a reputation—aside from tourism benefits—for causing increased rent and housing prices wherever they take root. (A 1% increase in Airbnb listings has been found to cause a 0.018% increase in rents and a 0.026% increase in house prices—which is more significant than it sounds.) Jorgensen said this isn’t a major concern for the city at this time, and he hasn’t heard any concerns about the ordinance causing a rent or housing crisis.
Rainier is also set to finish paving the Riverfront Trail next week, and the city plans to add bike hubs in the park. Jorgensen hopes these efforts will enhance the city and make their upcoming vacation rental industry a hot market.
His experience in Grants Pass, where he grew up, has informed his tourism-minded interests, Jorgensen explained.
“I’m from Grants pass, and I got there in the mid-90s when the transition from timber town to a more diverse economy,” he said, “and tourism actually played a huge part in getting Josephine county and Grants pass to where it is now.”
Rainier can’t rely solely on tourism, as evidenced by the pandemic, Jorgensen cautioned, “but I think it’s something we can definitely accommodate, and I’d like to see more [tourism] here.”
Jorgensen will present his ordinance for Rainier to the planning commission in June. If the ordinance is accepted by the commission, then it will be moved to city council in July, who can vote to pass it or not. For the ordinance to be fully adopted, the council will have to observe two readings. At the earliest, the ordinance won’t be in place until fall.
