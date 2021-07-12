After beginning the process in May, Rainier is ready to move forward with a drafted short-term vacation rental ordinance.
After Delilah Laughlin, a Rainier citizen, approached the city a few months ago about purchasing a home and listing it on Airbnb, City Administrator Scott Jorgensen told the city council that they need to adopt a formal ordinance for short-term vacation rentals.
Having a special ordinance for Airbnb isn’t uncommon for cities, and most cities that receive regular tourism have adopted codified guidelines. Jorgensen expected Rainier to adopt an ordinance sooner or later due to the city’s growing tourism, according to planning commission minutes. Plus, Airbnb could be an economic boost for the city, he said.
“One of the benefits of Airbnb is that it does help out the average citizen who maybe has an extra bedroom, and they’re not using it, and it enables them to generate some more income,” Jorgensen told The Chief. “On the consumer side … it’s nice to have the option. Sometimes an Airbnb is just a better set up for you.”
With the commission’s approval, Jorgensen moved forward with drafting an ordinance. He presented ordinances from Seaside and Cannon Beach to the planning commission. Jorgensen said the commission liked Seaside’s ordinance, and he modeled Rainier’s ordinance after Seaside’s blueprint—minor changes in tow.
Seaside’s ordinance is brief at two pages, which Jorgensen said the commission appreciated. He expects to add specific mechanisms for the city to deal with complaints about a rental location, including the ability for him to revoke a rental owner’s permit. In addition, Jorgensen said he will include language which will allow residents to appeal the city administrator’s decision to revoke a permit. Currently, Jorgensen plans to price the permit at $250 per year—the renewal cost would be equivalent.
Jorgensen presented the ordinance to the planning commission on June 16. In turn, the commission asked for a few changes—namely, the commission wanted to amend the language surrounding the maximum number of rooms renters are permitted to rent out of their home.
The drafted ordinance does not allow renters to rent more than half of the bedrooms of a single family dwelling. The change will add that separate or detached structures do not count towards that limit. (I.e., parent-in-law style buildings on properties with other homes can be rented separately, and garages with attached rooms can also be rented.)
The draft also did not include stipulations for who is qualified to conduct the required inspections of the rental locations. The changes will include guidelines stipulating that “inspections can be conducted by a licensed professional with expertise on fire, life and safety issues.”
Jorgensen will present the new iteration of the drafted ordinance to the Rainier City Council on July 12, at which point in time the council can suggest changes as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.