When it comes to what’s tops in Oregon, the state’s greenhouse and nursery products are the number one agricultural commodity.
According to the latest estimated data, greenhouse and nursery products lead the agricultural commodity list with an estimated value of production of nearly $1 billion ($955,166,000) in 2019.
Hay became the second top grossing commodity at $674,280,000 for 2019 value of production, up from $590,414,000 last year.
Cattle and calves ranked third, recording value of production at $625,158,000. Milk and grass seed round out the state’s top five spots.
The state is home to more than 37,200 farms and ranches and with the commercial fishing industry, the state produces more than 220 commodities, generating about $5 billion in annual farm gate sales and services a year.
The data used to create the state’s top 20 agricultural commodities list is gathered using several sources of estimates including, the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistic Service (NASS), Oregon State University, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Oregon Wine Board.
Note that cannabis (hemp and marijuana) is not included in the agricultural commodities list. Before the enactment of the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp was not federally recognized as a legal agricultural commodity. For crops such as hemp, survey data is collected by USDA NASS. It is anticipated that hemp will be added to the list of crops surveyed by USDA NASS in the next couple of years. There is also no farm gate value available for marijuana at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.