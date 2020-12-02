The Clatskanie School District, food bank and other local organizations have more equipment to ward off germs and protect against COVID-19, thanks to donations of locally-made hand sanitizer in Clatskanie.
Global Clatskanie, an ethanol and renewable diesel storage and export terminal at Port Westward Industrial Park, has been producing hand sanitizer at its facility.
The site has a small-scale testing distillery operation in its lab from when it produced ethanol and repurposed the lab equipment to produce approximately 190 proof ethanol, said Dylan Remley, senior vice president of terminal operations at the company.
“As we navigate COVID-19, we’re really focused on keeping our employees and communities safe, and doing our part to support our neighbors and employees,” Remley said. “At Clatskanie, we’re pleased to use our facility and the expertise of our team in a creative way to produce a product that does both.”
Approximately 300 gallons of 190-proof ethanol has been produced by Global, which translates to about 360 gallons of hand sanitizer. It’s enough to fill just over 11,000 4-ounce bottles.
Recipients of the donated sanitizer include the Clatskanie School District and the Elks Veterans Bunker in St. Helens and more is on the way to the Columbia Pacific Food Bank, United Way and HOPE of Rainier.
Organizations interested in requesting sanitizer can contact Catie Kerns for information.
Global Clatskanie is a division of Global Partners, an energy supply company based in Massachusetts.
