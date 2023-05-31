The Raymond Carver Writing Festival congratulates the 2023 Poetry Contest Winners who read their poems at the Birkenfeld Theatre on May 19.
The Raymond Carver Writing Festival (RCWF), a free celebration of the art of writing and of …
Each participant was presented with their cash prizes and plaques by Oregon Poet Laureate, Anis Mojgani.
- 1st place: Happiness Exists - Alex Reed
- 2nd place: Out of Reach - Aria Brooks
- 1st place: A Girl Again - Sarah Summerhill
- 2nd place: The Wind Ledger - Daniel Hannon
- 1st place: The Acorn - Parker Jones
- 2nd place: Life - Jersey Gellatly
- 1st place: Disneyland: The Happiest Place on Earth - Merryn Craig
- 2nd place: Riverside - Madisen Prahl
- 1st place: Buried Beneath - Hannah Isaacson
- 2nd place: Potluck of Happiness - Estella Hamilton
- 1st place: Nature is a Wonderland - Bethany Hagen
The Festival Committee thanks Wauna Credit Union and PGE - Beaver and Port Westward mills for their support of this contest.
The Raymond Carver Writing Festival (RCWF), a free celebration of the art of writing and of one of its greatest practitioners, Raymond Carver. The world-renowned poet and short story writer was born in Clatskanie 85 years ago.
A mural dedicated to Carver graces the south facing wall of Clatskanie’s former hospital, located on North Nehalem Street in downtown Clatskanie, visible from Highway 30.
Work is underway in earnest at the site of Clatskanie’s newest city mural that will cover th…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.