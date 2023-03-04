Members of the Oregon American Legion Post 68 in Clatskanie are asking for the community’s help.
The need
They are seeking support to help build a storage shed to house the Legion's essential landscaping equipment.
“With the cost increases of various things, including building materials, we have been unable to raise the funds for such a project,” Clatskaine American Legion member Lucas Young said.
The operators of Clatskanie business, FINS Custom Tackle and Cafe, have volunteered to host fundraisers to defray the cost of the Legion's storage shed.
The business will be raffling off fishing trips and fishing equipment. The post has also opened up an account at Umpqua Bank where people can donate. Contributions can also be submitted to the Legion headquarters at 930 NE 5th Street in Clatskanie.
With the help of the community, we can continue to improve our landmark American Legion Post which has stood since December 1919, the Clatskanie American Legion Facebook post states.
About the American Legion
The American Legion motto is Veterans Strengthening America, with principles that state “A Veteran is A Veterans,” meaning the legion embraces all current and former members of the military.
Post 68 has been in service for more than a hundred years, meeting various needs of service members.
The American Legion Post is a landmark in Clatskanie, hosting Bingo games, spaghetti dinners and dances. But it is best known for its members, the veterans who served their country proudly.
The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veteran’s organizations. It is the largest wartime veterans service organization with close to 2 million members and more than 12,000 posts throughout the U.S. The legion has evolved from a group of war weary veterans of World War I to one of the most influential non-profit groups in the United States, according to www.legion.org.
The American legion was founded on four pillars:
- Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation
- National Security
- Americanism
- Children and Youth
Each pillar encompasses a variety of programs.
Post commander Gerry Simmons became a member in an interesting way.
“My mother signed me up for the American Legion when I was in boot camp,” Simmons said. “I didn’t know I was a member until I got home from the service!"
Community benefit
According to Simmons, the legion is beneficial to veterans for many reasons, including continuing the friendships the members established while in the service.
“We developed a camaraderie with our fellow soldiers, and wanted to see and hear from them when we arrived home,” Simmons said.
Young is one of the younger members in the legion.
“I have been trying to recruit the younger generation to become involved in the Legion,” Young said. “Members of the legion must be willing to adapt, to become tech savvy. It can be very enjoyable to learn new ways to communicate.”
Young emphasized the need for more of a social media presence for the local Legion. He has established a Facebook page for Post 68 which he updates regularly. The Legion has events coming up, which will be posted on that Facebook page.
