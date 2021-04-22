A bike ride and a beer have led to a fundraiser for the Clatskanie Senior Center.
Clatskanie resident Bob Horness and his Castle Rock friend, Jim Lemonds, decided the time was right.
'“We will be 70 soon and should consider an epic 70-mile mountain bike ride to celebrate,”’ Lemonds said, and I agreed. So, we started planning. I suggested an easy 70-mile ride in Bend, rent a house, invite our friends, and party afterwards. His answer became our mantra. He said, 'If it were easy, any idiots could do it.’ Choosing this incredibly hard ride was a message to our aging and a reason to fund raise for several charities that are close to our hearts," Horness said.
The two friends decided they would make a 70-mile ride down Mount Saint Helens, a mountain 52 miles northeast of Portland located in Skamania County, Washington.
No barriers
Age should never be a barrier for trying to do something extraordinary, according to Horness.
"Make a plan, organize a support team, pay attention to details, logistics, and train hard," he said. "Even then, we have a 50/50 chance of finishing. The effort pales compared to those whom we dedicate the ride to."
After the two postponed their ride for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two renamed their ride 71@71, marking their age and miles to ride.
“As restrictions ease, we think it is safe to proceed, but with an extra year and an extra mile,” Horness said.
Horness and Lemonds begin their journey starting at midnight July 23 at the Marble Mountain parking lot to Ape Canyon, across the Plains of Abraham, to Windy Ridge and back for the first three legs of the ride.
“We then drive to Curly Creek and ride a 23-mile section of the Lewis River Trail with another 2,000 feet of climbing. Then to Old Man Pass and ride 18 miles with 1,500 feet of vertical to the Falls Creek parking lot,” Horness said. “We hope to finish in 16 hours.”
Horness said the two are riding to raise funds for the Clatskanie Senior Center, the Castle Rock Library and pancreatic and leukemia research.
Preparing
“To prepare, I am riding 10-20 miles of trail with 2-4K of vertical two to four times a week,” Horness said. “I walk/run four to five miles, two to three times a week and do pushups, planking, and stretches daily.”
As weather improves and snow melts, Horness said he and Lemonds will do practice rides on the routes.
“I have always been active,” Horness said. “I have coached track, cross country, wrestling, and soccer for years. l also golf, ski, hike, wind surf, and road bike. Mountain biking is a passion. The effort and workout uphill, the rush of downhill, the technical log rides, overs, and jumps make mountain biking the adrenaline thrill that makes me smile.”
Bob's background
Horness graduated from Clatskanie Middle/High School in 1968.
“School was fun, and I was a decent student,” he said. “I played football, JV basketball, wrestling, and track. I was drafted in 1970 and after the Army, I traveled the states extensively, a visit to Europe, and a couple years of college.”
Horness returned to Clatskanie in 1978 and started a 30-year career with the Clatskanie School District as a maintenance/repair person. He also spent 10 years as the facility manager for the Wauna Credit Union and retired in 2018.
Horness now volunteers at the Clatskanie Senior Center, located in the Thomas J. Flippin House, known locally as the “Castle” at 620 SW Tichenor Street in Clatskanie.
“They do amazing work for the elderly community,” he said. “Renovations are ongoing as we try to return the building to the original look. It shows the wear of years and weather. I hope this ride will bring attention to the needs of the building and restore the heritage and significance to this community.”
For more information about the 71@71 ride and ways to donate, visit writeteknorthwest.com.
