The City of Rainier will share in a multi-million-dollar Oregon Department of Transportation funding project to improve local streets and roads.

Street Repairs

Small cities around the state, including Rainier, are receiving $6.1 million in funding for the street and road repairs.

Small cities around the state are receiving $6.1 million in funding after the Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023 Small City Allotment (SCA) program.

