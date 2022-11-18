The City of Rainier will share in a multi-million-dollar Oregon Department of Transportation funding project to improve local streets and roads.
Small cities around the state are receiving $6.1 million in funding after the Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023 Small City Allotment (SCA) program.
Rainier will see $120,802 for street repairs.
The approved 27 projects range from adding sidewalks to chip-sealing roads, from paving city streets to improving intersections – all in communities with populations of 5,000 or less.
For this sixth round of funding, ODOT received 84 applications requesting a total of $18,920,300. The annual amount available for the program is $5 million. For this round, additional funds were available from projects canceled due to high construction costs.
“Also due to inflation, we increased the maximum award amount from $100,000 to $250,000," ODOT SCA Program Manager Deanna Edgar said. “That resulted in fewer awards - but these awards can really make a difference in today's environment.”
Oregon's historic transportation funding package, HB 2017 from the 2017 Oregon Legislature, created the Small City Allotment program to help communities fix local roads that are inadequate for the capacity they serve or in a condition detrimental to safety. To include as many cities as possible, the program does not require matching funds.
Programs like the Small City Allotment help ODOT make transportation safer, more accessible and easier for those who walk and roll. It's part of creating a modern transportation system, one of three top priorities in the agency's Strategic Action Plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.