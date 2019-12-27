The Oregon Employment Department's latest economic indicator for Columbia County reflects slow job growth but a record unemployment rate.
Columbia County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in November, essentially unchanged from the previous month at 4.9% and the year before of 5.1%.
The rate was higher than the statewide rate of 3.9% and the national rate at 3.5%.
Seasonally adjusted non-farm payroll employment climbed up by 40 jobs in November to 11,550 jobs. Seasonally adjusted figures compare expected changes with actual changes. A loss of 40 jobs is normal for the month,but the county’s employment was unchanged from October.
Local government education added40 jobs and retail trade was up 30 jobs. Construction cut 60 jobs and leisure and hospitality trimmed 30 jobs.Other industries had smaller changes.Total non-farm employment in November was 80 less than one year before, a loss of 0.7percent.
Private-sector employment decreased by 100 jobs, and government employment was upby20.Professional and business services shed 70 jobs over the year,retail trade was down 50 jobs,and financial activities cut 30 jobs. Leisure and hospitality grew by 70 jobs and the county added 40 manufacturing jobs over the year. Other industries had smaller changes.
