A $550,000 renovation of the historic Clatskanie Castle could be completed by the end of they year.
The Castle, located at 620 SW Tichenor Street, is a turn-of-the-century Victorian mansion listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and is owned by the Clatskanie Senior Citizens, Inc.
The Clatskanie Senior Citizens, Inc. (CSC) project to restore and update the Thomas J. Flippin House, known locally as the “Castle,” has received what organizers are calling generous donations from Steve and Janice Oliva, owners of Hi-School Pharmacy; Pacific Stainless Products of St. Helens, and the Samuel S. Johnson Foundation, in the effort.
According to the Castle Capital Improvement Project fundraising chair Debra Hazen, the building project is well-underway with Rickenbach Construction and sub-contractors working, as COVID-19 requirements allow, on a complete remodel of the commercial kitchen and dining room in the basement, and interior painting and repairs in the upper two stories.
The Olivas recently donated the former Hazen Hardware/Clatskanie Chief building in downtown Clatskanie to the CSC, and it has subsequently been leased by the CSC to Scott Hadlock. Hadlock is currently using the building as a warehouse for his flooring business while he is remodeling the building. Eventually, he plans to open a sporting goods store in the building.
“Apparently, there have been some false rumors going around about the change of ownership of the building,” Hazen said. “The extremely generous donation from the Olivas was finalized in mid-June, and we signed the lease agreement with Scott shortly thereafter. This donation and lease agreement resulted in much-needed cash and in-kind work for the remodeling project, and in the future it will ensure some long-term maintenance funds for the Castle.”
Castle future
Hazen said as it has for the past four decades, the Castle will continue to house the senior citizen meal program, including congregate meals and the preparation of home-delivered meals, as well as other senior activities.
Exactly when the congregate meals will resume is contingent upon the completion of the remodeling of the basement commercial kitchen and dining room, and the COVID-19 situation, according to Hazen, who said The congregate meals cannot be reopened until Columbia County enters the Phase 3 COVID-19 recovery.
The home-delivered meal program is continuing with the meals being prepared at the Rainier Senior Center, and staged and delivered by volunteers from Faith Lutheran Church in Clatskanie.
The Castle kitchen project is getting a big boost with the donation of stainless steel countertops. “Jeff Kemp, president of Pacific Stainless Products in St. Helens, has been incredibly generous to our project,” Hazen said.
A recent $5,000 grant from the Samuel S. Johnson Foundation brought the total donated for the project from State Senator Betsy Johnson’s family foundation to $15,000. Contributions by individuals, including those in memory of the late Willard Evenson and Leon Tweet, have also substantially helped the campaign.
Tours, overnight rentals
Since 2017, the Castle has housed the Clatskanie Historical Society Museum as well as the senior citizen programs and activities. That will continue after the restoration of the top two floors is completed, Hazen said. The 120-year-old National Historic Preservation site will also be open for tours and special event rentals. Two suites are being prepared for overnight rentals. Tour fees and facility rentals will help pay the costs of insurance, utilities, and senior citizen programs.
“The mission of the Clatskanie Senior Citizens, Inc., in cooperation with the Clatskanie Historical Society, is to operate the Flippin Castle as a place for seniors and the community to come together for senior outreach, social activities, educational opportunities, and historical insight,” Hazen said.
To accomplish that mission, Hazen said the Castle Capital Improvement Project was launched to address all the physical issues with the building.
Comprehensive work
The original campaign goal had been set at $500,000, but additional work necessary for the project caused organizers to raise the goat to $550,000 earlier this year.
"This is by far the most comprehensive remodeling and restoration undertaken in the history of the Castle,” Hazen said. "Since launching the fundraising campaign two years ago, the project and the costs have expanded as we have delved more deeply into the structure, and especially since we began pre-construction demolition, rewiring, re-plumbing, etc. late last year. We recently had to unexpectedly reframe exterior walls in the basement kitchen and the turret storage areas, because of previously unknown damage.”
Rickenbach Construction of Astoria is the general contractor for the majority of the work, but CSC vice president/maintenance head Bob Horness and treasurer Beki Fisher have led the volunteer effort to accomplish preliminary work and oversee some of the sub-contractors.
“When the entire project is completed - hopefully by the end of the year - the Castle will be more structurally sound and beautiful than ever before in living memory,” Hazen said. “It will also be much more sustainable as a senior center, museum, special event venue, tourism destination, and historic asset for many years in the future.”
Depending upon the outcome of an application for a grant to be decided this fall, the fundraising campaign is expected to reach the $550,000 goal. However, contributions are still welcome and needed for miscellaneous costs not included in the original budget such as storage of furnishings during the construction, period-appropriate lighting fixtures, furnishings, landscaping, etc.
Be engaged
Tax-deductible contributions may be sent to: Clatskanie Senior Citizens, Inc., PO Box 383, Clatskanie, OR 97016. Any funds not needed for the remodeling/restoration project will be put into a long-term maintenance/operation fund.
For more information, contact Hazen at dshazen13@gmail.com, or at 503-338-8268.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.