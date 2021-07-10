On July 2, Clatskanie Bloom unveiled a collaborative project with artists from across the county. Dubbed the ‘Art Fence,’ the project is constructed of 20 individual fence boards — one per artist — which once constructed together, complete an entire fence on Lillich Street across from the library.
The project is courtesy of a $750 grant from the Columbia County Cultural Coalition (CCCC), according to Clatskanie Bloom project director Barbara Odoms. After COVID-19 hit, Clatskanie Bloom had to rethink their structure. This restructuring included permanently closing their gallery.
“We have restructured, and it’s now just Clatskanie Bloom, not Clatskanie Bloom Gallery,” Odoms said. “We have the same mission statement without the gallery.”
Part of the restructuring also included applying for grants, like the one they received from the CCCC.
“We heard about the grant that was happening and decided to go for it. And so, we put in our submission, and yeah, we received it,” she said. “At Clatskanie Bloom, that’s been our mission all along—to provide the education for art, and just getting the art out there and people interested. It’s been an ongoing effort, but the grant has allowed us to move forward with an actual project.”
Once they decided to construct the ‘Art Fence,’ Clatskanie sent the word out to Columbia County’s artists. The first 20 artists who applied on the Bloom’s website, were accepted to participate in the project.
In COVID-19 fashion, the artists picked up their provided fence and art materials, and completed their portion of the fence at home over the course of several weeks, in order to maintain social distance. The fence is only a temporary installation though, according to Odoms. “It’ll be temporary, for now, and at some point we’ll decide we’re going to set it up permanently.”
On July 2, members of Clatskanie Bloom, artists, and community members gathered in the Clatskanie Library parking lot to watch the fence be unveiled. Jasmine Lillich and her partner Brandon Schilling brought homemade Jun kombucha, while others provided fruit and local cheeses.
Clatskanie Bloom chose the project because of its collaborative nature and hope to communicate the power of art.
“[The project] is intended to teach how emotion can be created through abstract design using color, shape, texture, and repetition of elements,” Odoms added, “and they’ll interpret their own emotion through the design.”
Odoms felt that the purpose of the project resonated with everyone’s experience of COVID-19. “[Art is] a healthy outlet. And even people who’ve never done artwork before are finding it because it is something you do on your own, just creates a sense of structure, but I think it’s a healthy expression.”
The fence was covered and volunteers slowly unraveled the covering to reveal the much anticipated secret message that covered the fence: “Bloom where you’re planted!”— a nod to Clatskanie Bloom.
After the fence was unveiled, attendees admired the artwork and artists signed their boards.
Before the fence is taken down, Odoms encourages everyone to stop by, but she says the fence will be up until “at least the end of summer.”
