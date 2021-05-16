After a year that put the arts mostly on pause, Clatskanie Bloom is taking a big step back into the art world.
On June 27, Clatskanie Bloom will unveil a collaborative project with artists from across the county. Dubbed the ‘Art Fence,’ the project involves 20 individual fence boards — one per artist — which once constructed together, will complete an entire fence on Lillich Street across from the library.
The project is courtesy of a $750 grant from the Columbia County Cultural Coalition (CCCC), according to Clatskanie Bloom project director Barbara Odoms. After COVID-19 hit, Clatskanie Bloom had to rethink their structure. This restructuring included permanently closing their gallery.
“We have restructured, and it's now just Clatskanie Bloom, not Clatskanie Bloom Gallery,” Odoms said, “We have the same mission statement without the gallery.”
Part of the restructuring also included applying for grants, like the one they received from the CCCC.
“We heard about the grant that was happening and decided to go for it. And so, we put in our submission, and yeah, we received it,” she said, “At Clatskanie Bloom, that’s been our mission all along—to provide the education for art, and just getting the art out there and people interested. It’s been an ongoing effort, but the grant has allowed us to move forward with an actual project.”
Once they decided to construct the ‘Art Fence,’ Clatskanie sent the word out to Columbia County’s artists. The first 20 artists to apply on the Bloom’s website, will be accepted to participate in the project.
In COVID-19 fashion, the artists will pick up their provided fence and art materials, and complete their portion of the fence at home over the course of several weeks, in order to maintain social distance. The fence is only a temporary installation though, according to Odoms. “It'll be temporary, for now, and at some point we'll decide we're going to set it up permanently.”
Before the fence is taken down, Odoms encourages everyone to stop by.
“If they would like to come enjoy it, there will be a secret message on the fence when it's completed,” she said.
Clatskanie Bloom chose the project because of its collaborative nature and hope to communicate the power of art.
“[The project] is intended to teach how emotion can be created through abstract design using color, shape, texture, and repetition of elements,” Odoms added, “and they’ll interpret their own emotion through the design.”
Odoms felt that the purpose of the project resonated with everyone’s experience of COVID-19. “[Art is] a healthy outlet. And even people who've never done artwork before are finding it because it is something you do on your own, just creates a sense of structure, but I think it's a healthy expression.”
The ‘Art Fence’ will be unveiled on June 27 on Lillich Street in Clatskanie.
