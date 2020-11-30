The Board of Directors of NEXT Renewable Fuels, Inc. has terminated the employment of Lou Soumas.
Soumas served as president of NEXT and as the local contact for NEXT Renewable Fuels Oregon, LLC.
“The Board’s decision and action was based on information that came to light late last week concerning a personal matter involving Mr. Soumas and is completely unrelated to NEXT," NEXT’s Executive Chairman and controlling shareholder Christopher Efird said. "However, we are confident in our decision that immediate termination was necessary."
Efird said the action was based on reasons completely unrelated to the company’s business or project work.
"I want to assure the community and all our stakeholders that work on the Port Westward project will continue without interruption," Efird said. "We have very strong teams on the ground in Oregon and Houston and are moving forward full speed."
About NEXT
NEXT is developing a world-class renewable diesel facility in Clatskanie. Backed by strong financial support and product demand, NEXT is working with a team of accomplished experts to bring second-generation Advanced Green Diesel and other biofuels to the US West Coast, according to a release from NEXT.
