Oregon taxpayers can now legally file their 2019 state and federal taxes. But there are changes you will need to watch for.
Due to federal changes from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, your personal income taxes may be directly impacted. The changes include calculating withholding allowances for tax year 2019. This may mean that more taxpayers have a tax to pay or may have more tax to pay than usual.
The Oregon Revenue Department encourages taxpayers to use its online withholding calculator to check their state withholding, so you can make any necessary changes to 2020 withholding. It’s important to note that as of Jan. 1, any changes to your state withholding must be made using Form OR-W-4 because Oregon withholding is calculated using allowances, unlike the federal form.
Because of these federal tax changes, Oregon now has its own W-4 called Form OR-W-4. Taxpayers can request the new form from their employer or download it at www.oregon.gov/dor, fill it out and return it to their employer.
Here are a few other things for taxpayers to keep in mind this tax season:
- E-filing is the fastest way to get your tax refund. On average, taxpayers who e-file their returns and request their refund via direct deposit receive their refund sooner than those who file paper returns and request paper refund checks.
- There are many free or low-cost preparation options available for both federal and Oregon tax returns.
- AARP and CASH Oregon provide free and low-cost tax preparation services throughout local communities.
You can visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get forms, check the status of your refund, or make payments.
For more details, Call 503-378-4988, or 800-356-4222 (toll-free), or email questions to dor@oregon.gov for additional assistance. For TTY for hearing- or speech-impaired, call 800-886-7204.
