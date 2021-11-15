The city of Rainier is implementing a new system to solve its latest landslide problem.
Rainier City Council has awarded a bid to Advanced Excavating Specialists, LLC, a Longview, WA firm to perform emergency slide repair for the city.
The specific landslide site currently requiring the city’s attention is along First Street. The affected area is near the intersection of West First and Hillard Streets.
According to Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen, in recent months the landslides became a public safety hazard, requiring intervention from the city.
“This has been an ongoing issue and due to the geography of Rainier, this area is very prone to landslides,” he said. “In this case, it was happening over off of First Street, and it got to the point where we had to essentially decommission the road and close it to vehicle traffic.”
That slide area of First Street is not likely to open back up for vehicle use, according to Jorgensen.
“What we didn’t want to do was spend a whole lot of money to continue making that road accessible for vehicles (when) there are other access points residents of that area can use,” he said.
Jorgensen said the resulting damage to neighboring properties is also of key concern.
“The big issue is the potential effects on neighbors,” he said. “If you have more slippage and you continue having slippage, then it rolls downhill to affect their properties. We don’t want that happening. We also don’t want our sewer line that runs under there to be compromised or damaged.”
Jorgensen said that the city has so far taken precautions to make sure excavation efforts would not cause any further damage.
“We had a geotechnical report done which is common around here,” he said. “Anytime you have to you’re doing any earth work or moving any earth around on your property, you first have to do a geotechnical report to make sure that what you’re doing doesn’t impact your neighbors. We had that done, and we had a bid to do some work to shore up the sewer line and to prevent further slippage.”
The landslide prevention plan will employ a number of safeguards, such as a manmade embankment, a brand-new culvert, and an inlet to divert runoff.
Jorgensen said he expects the project to be done “sooner rather than later.”
The bid document states that the total cost of the project will amount to $123,000.
