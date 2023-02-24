Clatskanie will soon be welcoming a new bakery, Cryptid Cookies.

The shop is owned and operated by Jason and Joyce Palm, high-school sweethearts who have four daughters.

The Cookies

These are examples of the Cryptid Cookies.
Stacked and Ready

The cookies reflect cryptip animals.
Store Sign

The new business is located at 225 East Columbia River Highway.
