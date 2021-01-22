On Jan.18, Columbia County Sheriff’s (CCSO) deputies were dispatched to a welfare check at 34180 Smith Road, in rural Columbia County west of Columbia City.
According to a release from the CCSO, a concerned neighbor called to have the resident checked on after they noticed the front door had been open for several hours. The welfare check call had been made by an off duty Oregon State Police (OSP) trooper who lives nearby, according to the OSP weekly law enforcement log.
When deputies arrived on scene, they searched the home and the surrounding property where they located a body that was later identified as the homeowner, Stacey Marie Erpelding, 43,of St. Helens.
Deputies immediately called for medics and began rendering aid. When medics arrived, they advised the female was deceased. The Columbia County Major Crimes Team (MCT) was called to investigate.
On Jan. 19, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab responded to assist the MCT with the investigation.
CCSO had not released specific details about the cause of death as of early Jan. 21, and said that a full investigation was underway.
Follow developments at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
