On Saturday, April 16, community members gathered in front of the gazebo at Rainier City Park to watch breast cancer survivor Kay Steele ring a ceremonial bell marking the end of her cancer treatment.
In an interview with The Chief after the event, Steele described what she thought and felt as she rang the bell.
“It was very joyful. I had an inner joy that was peaceful and very nice,” she said.
All community members were invited to attend. The ceremony was held from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Among those in attendance were friends, event organizer and bell fundraiser Stephanie Clune, and members of law enforcement.
Guests enjoyed desserts and music and received miniature-sized bells to take home.
Background
The Chief last told you about the cancer bell fundraiser organized for Steele in our April 8th edition of the newspaper.
Kay “Miss Steele” of Clatskanie was diagnosed with cancer in July 2019.
When Steele began chemotherapy, she wasn’t prepared for the changes and the resulting impact they would have on her.
“I had long hair before,” Steele said. “It would come out in clumps, and I would just sit and cry. I didn’t realize how much identity I put in my hair. But it was horrible to see on my shower walls or my pillow or in my hand.”
Steele was eventually declared cancer-free, news that warranted a celebration. However, she missed out on her opportunity to ring the bell amid COVID-19 concerns.
The End of Cancer Treatment Bell originated in the United States Navy, according to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas.
A rear admiral in the U.S. Navy, Irve Le Moyne, was undergoing radiation therapy for head and neck cancer and told his doctor, Kian Ang, M.D., Ph.D., that he planned to follow a Navy tradition of ringing a bell to signify “when the job was done.”
The bell-ringing ceremony, typically organized in medical settings, is a traditional way for patients, surrounded by friends and family, to celebrate milestones in their cancer treatment.
Clune, a friend of Steele’s who Steele had touched with her kindness, purchased the bell for $300 to recreate the experience.
Following the ceremony, Steele awaits surgery on April 26 to treat the skin damaged by radiation treatment burns.
Read our previous coverage attached.
It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity no one ever imagines will happen to them.
