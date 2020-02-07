Clatskaine and other Columbia County residents have the opportunity to connect with a variety of social service groups during a unique fair Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Helens High School.
The public is invited to attend the Survive & Thrive Resource Fair to be conducted from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. inside the high school gym, at 2375 Gable Road in St. Helens.
“The event is an opportunity for organizations to share information and have booths showcasing what their organization has to offer to our general wellness, which is a very large umbrella when you think about it,” Columbia County Health Services Prevention Coordinator Heather Anderson said. “We will also offer trauma informed yoga, a presentation on adverse childhood experiences, including information on protective factors and resilience building.”
Anderson said there will also be an opportunity for community members attending to learn how they can support suicide prevention in their community.
“We want everyone in our community to be aware of all of the wonderful resources available," she said. "While this event aims to share resources, we also wanted to provide other health related activities such as QPR, yoga, you matter heart decorating, etc,"
The Suicide Prevention Task Force is conducting the fair and offering a range of local resources including, The Amani Center, Scappoose Library, Columbia Pacific CCO, Columbia Health Services, SAFE, YouthLine, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Columbia Community Mental Health, Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, Pure Serenity, Soul360, Community Action Team, Conflict Resolution and Zebra Stripes Counseling Services.
Anderson said the Suicide Prevention Task Force works together to offer and promote suicide prevention trainings in our area. Columbia Health Services also has a Suicide Prevention Coordinator who works with community partners and members to promote resources in our community.
Columbia Health Care is a nonprofit focused on health care and public health services in Columbia County.
For more information, contact Anderson at 503-397-4651, Ext. 2007.
