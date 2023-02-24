Dear Clatskanie School District Community,
Here is a brief update regarding our search for the next Superintendent of the Clatskanie School District.
On Tuesday, February 21, the Clatskanie School Board and Screening Committee interviewed five superintendent candidates.
The five were selected from the thirteen candidates who initially applied for the open position that has been advertised through OSBA (Oregon School Boards Association). Immediately following the interviews the Board selected two finalists to move on in our process.
The two finalists selected include the following;
Danielle Hudson
Danielle is presently the Executive Director of Student Services in the Beaverton School District. Prior to coming to Beaverton in 2012. She has served as the Director of Supported Education with the Molalla River School District. She also holds a Doctor of Education degree from Portland State University.
David Marshall
David is presently the Superintendent of the Brookings-Harbor School District. Prior to coming to Brookings-Harbor he served as the Assistant Superintendent and HR Director with the Hermiston School District. He holds an Education Specialists Degree from Lewis & Clark College.
The Clatskanie School Board will spend the next two weeks conducting intensive reference checks on each candidate. Each of the two finalists have been invited to spend a “Day in the Community” on Monday, March 6.
Staff, students and community members will have an opportunity to meet both candidates that day and ask questions. That evening the Board will conduct a final interview with each candidate and may possibly offer one of them the Superintendent position in our district that evening, or shortly thereafter.
We are very excited to introduce these two finalists to our community and complete the process of hiring a new Superintendent to lead our District.
More details will be available soon regarding the schedule on March 6. I would also like to take this time to thank the 5 committee members who volunteered their time to read through applications, listen to interviews and give their input on each candidate. Thanks to Jeff Williamson, Kara Burghardt, Billi Leinonen, Linda Sherman and Jamie Baker!
Megan Evenson
Clatskanie School Board Chair
