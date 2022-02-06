We are just a week away from Super Bowl Sunday!
February 13, will be a gathering of football fans to watch the competition and root for their favorite team.
No matter which team you are rooting for, everyone should agree that "Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk."
That's the campaign from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to help keep impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel. They are encouraging everyone to take part in making sure that football fans across the nation do not drop the ball on this issue.
Law enforcement will be watching for impaired divers inn Columia County and across the state.
In most states, drivers are considered alcohol-impaired if they have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. Drunk driving can be deadly; and even small amounts of alcohol can impair judgement to make driving unsafe, according to the latest figures available from NHTSA.
Law enforcement agencies encourage fans to have a game plan for the night so friends and family know who the designated driver will be. Fans are aldo encouraged to turn over their keys to a sober driver before they begin drinking.
Drunk driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. If you don’t have an MVP to make sure folks get home safely, consider other ride options. There are many other ways to ensure a safe ride home besides relying on a friend. The options include using public transportation, calling a taxi, or using a rideshare program, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
This Super Bowl weekend, sober designated drivers should be sure to carry the ball and refrain from drinking alcohol. Be a team player and help keep impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel. Remember: Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk, the release reads.
For more information and tips, visit www.lincolncountysheriff.net.
