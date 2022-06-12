The Clatskanie Library District is scheduled to host author and illustrator Vera Brosgol at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the Clatskanie Cultural Center Ballroom, 75 S. Nehalem Street in Clatskanie.
Brosgol’s visit will be the official kick-off of the library’s eight-week summer reading program, which will feature a variety of events for all ages. All of the events during the summer reading program are free.
Vera Brosgol was born in Moscow, Russia, in 1984 and moved to the United States when she was five.
Her first graphic novel, Anya's Ghost, was published in 2011 by First Second. Her picture book Leave Me Alone! was a 2017 Caldecott Honor book. Additional titles include Be Prepared, The Little Guys, and Memory Jars. She was a storyboard artist at Laika Inc. for ten years, working on films including Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings. She lives in Portland, Oregon with her tiny dog and sourdough starter.
The first 100 guests to the author event will receive a copy of Brosgol’s graphic novel, Be Prepared, which fits the summer reading program’s camping theme. Brosgol will speak about her work and background and will also do some drawing activities with the audience.
The library is especially appreciative of the financial support provided by The Clatskanie Friends of the Library and the Columbia County Cultural Coalition to host this event.
