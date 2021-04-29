Organizers of the annual Clatskanie Heritage Days have yet to announce specific details about the popular Independence Day event for this summer.
Last years Heritage Days was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Earlier this month, Heritage Days Committee Chair Debi Smiley told The Chief the committee was attempting to make the best decision possible.
"We want to be able to provide a good quality celebration for our community, but we also need to follow state guidelines and do what is best for everyone’s safety," she said.
The Chief will report any new details about Heritage Days 2021 as they are released.
Rainier Days
Organizers of the Rainier Days annual community celebration have announced that they will conduct a parade on July 10 as part of the community event.
"At this time we have decided to announce we will be having the parade and will work from there based on what the regulations will allow," a Rainier Days Facebook post reads. "Based on how well the parade was last year and how we where able to properly “Social Distance” we feel we can meet regulations and still have a parade."
"We where able to successfully have one last year with an extended route to allow people to spread out," Rainier Major Jerry Cole told The Chief. "We will be doing the same this year."
The time of the 2021 parade is pending.
Cole said fireworks at the Rainier riverfront park are also scheduled for the July 10 celebration.
"Considering you can see fireworks from all over Rainier, social distancing rules should be easy," Cole said. "We will monitor the situation based on the current rules at the time of the fireworks.”
The Facebook posts said additional event details will be announced soon.
"We haven’t completely given up hope and we hope you don’t either," the post reads. "Will this be a scaled back event? Most likely but even a scaled back event is better than nothing."
Cole said event organizers are monitoring the situation based on current rules and guidelines.
“We feel the events announced so far meet any guideline put forth in regards to social distancing and COVID rules,” Cole said. "We will continue to be optimistic and hope to provide some sort celebration for Rainier. Safety is our primary concern. Without a doubt a Parade and Fireworks are doable and we feel it’s important to celebrate Rainier.”
The Chief will update details about the 2021 Rainier Days and the Clatskanie Heritage Days as they become available.
