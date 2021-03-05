The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted popular 2020 summer community celebrations, such as the Clatskanie Heritage Days and Rainier Days in the Park.
Now, organizers of the events say there is hope but they have yet to commit to specific plans for the celebrations for this coming summer.
Heritage Days
Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce President Monica Seidl said the organization is working to host the Heritage Days this year, after having to cancel it last summer.
“It is our hope and intention to offer our community an event that will be well thought out with protecting the community in mind, and also to be creative on how to host this event whether the state continues to open up or stay in a phase that restricts certain gathering sizes,” Seidl said.
A citizen committee has been looking closely at how Heritage Days could return under any pandemic-relate restrictions.
“We are continuing to meet to discuss what options we may do in the current pandemic, but we have not decided what events, if any, can be held at this point,” Heritage Days Committee Chair Debi Smiley said.
History
Heritage Days has been a long-standing Clatskanie celebration involving families, businesses, nonprofits and others. The events include a city parade, fireworks, a community gathering at the main city park with food and craft vendors and a classic car show. Heritage Days is Clatskanie’s signature event that brings thousands to the city each summer.
“People want to return to somewhat normal,” Smiley said. “We know Heritage Days is something that has been dear to many people and most would like to be able to do something. They want to have things back to normal, but I don’t know that we’ll be able to do that.”
Smiley said the committee members have been reviewing what other cities are doing for events under the COVID restrictions and how Clatskanie might adapt similar efforts. The group is scheduled to meet again March 30 and could possibly make decisions about Heritage Days during that meeting.
“We are looking at ll the options, but we don’t want to put something on that would not be favorable to the community,” she said. “We are definitely bound by guidelines. We have thousands of people that come to our event and that changes what we can do. We feel it is important to abide by the pandemic health and safety guidelines, so the committee is looking out for everybody’s best interest as well.”
One of the main attractions of Heritage Days is the fireworks demonstration. But because of the lengthy preparations for such an event, Smiley said that part of the city celebration is still questionable.
“The fireworks preparations take time, and we may not be able to make it happen,” she said. “The city’s park and rec faces specific requirements for anyone using the park (where the fireworks are usually held). It is pretty restrictive, and it would be hard to implement.”
Seidl said the chamber is moving forward with its annual Bulk Waste Clean-Up on April 10, and a bark dust fundraiser sale is set for May. The proceeds from the event will go toward funding Heritage Days, she said.
Rainier Days
According to the Rainier Days in the Park information Facebook page, the citywide celebration will be held this summer, though the format might stray from past years.
According to an update post, it is uncertain what the event will look like. In past years the weekend festivities have included a parade, carnival, music performances, vendors, fireworks and other celebrations.
The hope is that vendors can return, but the post asked that vendors hold off on contacting organizers until they find out more about what will be allowed.
“If we get the go ahead, we anticipate it being a last-minute announcement,” the post said. The same goes for food vendors.
As for entertainment, a slightly scaled-back lineup is expected as the organizers usually book entertainment 10 months in advance and that is not possible when there is so much uncertainty.
“We will do our best to provide some great entertainment if possible,” the post said.
Last year the event was able to still host a parade amid pandemic restrictions, and a parade is expected this year as well.
Fireworks are enthusiastically anticipated for the event, which is often held the weekend following Independence Day.
“Bottom line— we will do what we can,” the post said. “We anticipate it being different from past years. We will let you know as soon as we do.”
Hopeful city mayor
Rainier Mayor and Rainier Days Co-Chair Jerry Cole was instrumental in organizing an abbreviated Rainier Days Parade in July 2020. The event was designed unite the community and to closely follow the pandemic’s social distancing restrictions. Cole said the city celebration is an important event.
“It is important to have the event during a pandemic for the same reasons other things go on,” he said. “People have to still live and enjoy life. What’s important is that we follow the rules in order to provide a safe event.”
According to Cole, there is community support to resume Rainier Days.
“There is a pent-up feeling,’ he said. And I haven’t heard anything negative about the possibility of a celebration.”
Cole said the Rainier Days committee is closely evaluating the state and county information about metrics and case numbers to decide what specifically could be offered for the city celebration. But at press time, details about what entertainment might be allowed had not been announced by the committee.
“Nothing has been booked in writing but there have been some verbal discussions with entertainment,” Cole said.
Overall, Cole said he is optimistic that Rainier Days will be held in some form this summer.
“Rainier Days will do what the law allows.” he said. “The community safety is our number one priority. We anticipate a clearer direction as time progresses.”
Cole added that while the city supports Rainier Days the celebration is not a city sponsored event.
