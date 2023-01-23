Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

New efforts to assist veterans in Columbia County and across Oregon who are suffering suicidal issues are now in place, according to the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs.

This expansion will increase access to acute suicide care for up to 9 million veterans who are not currently enrolled in the VA system.

Veterans in acute suicidal crisis will be able to go to any Veterans Administration (VA) or non-VA health care facility for emergency health care at no cost — including inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.

