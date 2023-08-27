On average three people die each day in Oregon from unintentional drug overdose, according to an Oregon Health Authority report. Many more Oregonians are struggling with substance use disorder, and are at high risk for overdose, the report notes.
In an effort to understand the current overdose issues, find solutions, and support those struggling with drug issues, Columbia Pacific CCO is bringing back its annual Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Summit this fall.
The summit, which had been on hold for the past three years because of the pandemic, will take place Oct. 9-10 at the Seaside Civic & Convention Center.
The summit will bring together clinical experts, public health officials and community members who deal with the repercussions of substance use. It is an opportunity for attendees to learn from each other and identify opportunities to support the many Oregonians struggling with substance use disorder, according to a release from Columbia Pacific.
“Columbia Pacific CCO hosts the summit, but it is really designed to be a community-driven event. This event is about the community coming together and making a shared commitment to improving the lives of people living with substance use disorder,” Columbia Pacific Behavioral Health Director Rachel Paczkowski said.
Presentations and breakout sessions will cover:
- Harm reduction
- Substance use disorder in emergency departments
- Youth and substance use
- Peers
On opening day, John McIlveen, the state’s authority on opioid treatment, and Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer, will address the “SUD state of the state.” Other summit highlights include:
A session on Measure 110 successes, barriers and regional implementation (speakers representing Lines for Life, Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Tillamook Community Health Center and Columbia Community Mental Health.)
A session on saving lives through community collaboration (speakers representing Opioid Use Response for Tillamook County, or OUR Tillamook)
Amy Baker, executive director of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, will deliver a call to action for “transformation at the regional level” at the closing plenary.
To elevate the voices of those who are closest to the recovery work in local communities, peers, both youth and adults, will have a larger presence at this year’s summit than they have in the past, according to the release. On opening day, for instance, a Youth Era peer council will speak about “What we wish the adults knew.”
In another summit first, Columbia Pacific will offer simultaneous language interpretation, provided by Linguava Interpreters, to attendees who request the service during registration. The move reflects the coordinated care organization’s long-standing commitment to language access and by extension health equity.
Columbia Pacific has also waived the registration fee for all community members, including health care professionals, to make the event as accessible as possible.
Visit the Columbia Pacific website to learn more about the summit, view the full agenda and register.
About Columbia Pacific CCO
Columbia Pacific CCO, part of the CareOregon family of companies, serving more than 34,000 Oregon Health Plan members living in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.