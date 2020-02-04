Signed into law in May of 2019, the Student Success Act is a historic opportunity for Oregon schools.
When fully implemented this act will invest approximately $2 billion for early learning and K-12 education, and close to $500 million will go directly to Oregon school districts and eligible charter schools through the Student Investment Account.
Clatskanie School District will get an additional $638,000 to support students. The focus of the Student Investment Account is on four key areas for improvement:
- Reducing class size
- Increasing instructional time
- Addressing health and safety needs
- Ensuring a well-rounded education
The law requires school districts to meaningfully engage their community to determine the best investments for students in their local community while explicitly focusing on:
- Student mental and behavioral health
- Addressing disparities based on race
- Students with disabilities
- Improving teaching and learning conditions
Our school district has an important role to play. We are required to develop a plan for how we want to invest additional education funding.
We need your help and support. Our plan must be developed with broad input from staff, students, families and the community.
Please take a few minutes to respond to our Thought Exchange question keeping in mind the priorities and student focus. The link will be open for one week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.