Organizers said late Thursday, that the 2020 Columbia County Jobs Fair is still scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Columbia River Four Square Church, 555 Commons Drive, in St Helens.
It is designed to give job seekers a one-stop shopping opportunity with local employers and give business operators a chance to find needed workers. Recruiting and retaining employees has been a struggle for many businesses countywide according to Oregon Employment Department workforce analysts Shawna Sykes who said the range of open positions varies daily in Columbia County.
“We currently have 99 jobs listed in our system,” she said. “This however, is not a count of all the jobs which are available within the county. Not all employers post their jobs with the Oregon Employment Department. They may use other means to recruit, so I would not say this is an all-inclusive number of jobs available.”
According to Sykes, with the current seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4.6 percent most employers are having difficulty finding workers.
“According to our 2019 Job Vacancy Survey of Oregon businesses, the jobs which are most difficult to fill are those that require five-plus years of experience and education beyond high school, even though they are the highest wage category, paying $25/hour and up.”
Sykes said statewide, the health care and social assistance industry had the largest number of job vacancies in 2019 with 11,223 openings, followed by leisure and hospitality at 7,740 vacancies, retail trade with 7,443, and construction at 4,982.
The industries with the most job vacancies in Northwest Oregon are the same as those statewide, according to Sykes. These positions include personal care aides, retail salespersons, maids and housekeeping cleaners, cashiers, cooks, fast food and counter workers, and carpenters, operating engineers and other construction equipment operators, registered nurses, and construction laborers were the occupations with the most vacancies in the five-county Northwest Oregon area which includes Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, Lincoln and Benton counties.
Sykes said the businesses she had visited with recently are using a number of strategies to find good workers. Most businesses are making sure that they post the jobs in multiple ways including agencies like ours, their own website, local job boards and Facebook groups, industry associations, along with sites like Indeed, Monster, Glass Door and others.
“Some of the businesses offer monetary incentives like higher wages, sign-on bonuses, retention bonuses (after a period of time like 6 months), and referral bonuses for current employees who refer people they know to the company’s jobs,” she said. “Some
are relaxing rules that may have been important before, like rules prohibiting tattoos or piercings from public view or dress codes that may have been more stringent in the past.”
Sykes said other businesses may be offering benefits such as tuition reimbursement, free Spotify accounts, free food typically at restaurants/grocery stores, bus passes, fitness club membership, or even free beer mostly at brew-pubs.
“Our research team tries to make it easier for businesses to be competitive in the labor market by providing current wage information for a large variety of occupations and links to active job listings so that employers can compare their wages and benefits with those currently offered for similar jobs by other local employers,” Sykes said.
Businesses can also find industry-specific research and other labor trends data at the Oregon Employment Department web site at www.QualityInfo.org.
