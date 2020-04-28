Firefighters were on the scene this afternoon at Price Road in the Rainier area and at Shepard Road in the Clatskanie area battling two separate structure fires.
A residential fire at a mobile was reported on Price Road and a barn fire reported on Shepard Road.
Clatskanie Fire was reported at the scene of the two blazes and Columbia River Fire & Rescue was assisting as mutual aid at the residential fire.
Watch for emergency vehicles in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.