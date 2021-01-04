Specific details about the cause of a structure fire in Rainier have yet to be released by Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) as of Monday morning, Jan. 4.
CRFR firefighters arrived are on the scene of the fire in a shop at a private residence on Old Rainier Road in Rainier Friday night, Jan.1.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a CRFR Facebook post.
CRFR responded to the scene with three engines, a medic a chief and a public information officer. Rainier Police, Clatskanie Fire and Clatskanie PUD assisted at the scene.
