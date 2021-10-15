Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) firefighters spent about two hours Friday, Oct. 15, on the scene working to control a fire inside the City of Rainier's former water treatment plant at 750 Rainier Boulevard.
According to CRFR, the call came in at 11:47 a.m.
"The cause of the fire was from equipment an employee was using which ultimately caused a fire, which rapidly spread," CRFR's Jennifer Motherway said. "Fortunately there are no injuries."
Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgersen said he spotted the fire from outside his office at Rainier City Hall.
"I could tell right away there was white smoke and I knew where it was coming from," he told The Chief.
Jorgersen said the fire was contained to a separate building adjacent to the functioning water treatment plant.
"It was the city's old water treatment plant," he said. "It was not a functioning plant. We were in the process of decommission that plant."
Jorgersen said the damaged building contained some city equipment and old city records and the city was attempting to see what could be salvaged from the blaze.
"The most important records are stored at city hall," he said.
No injuries were reported at the fire scene.
