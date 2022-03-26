Kindness is contagious, and Rainier just proved it.
Through an outpouring of community donations, eighteen Rainier families received the opportunity for a fresh start after a devastating fire destroyed their homes.
On Saturday, Nov. 20, Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) firefighters responded to a fire outbreak at Vance Apartments complex on W. C Street.
Despite firefighters’ best efforts, two units sustained heavy fire damage, and sixteen more suffered heavy smoke and water damage, according to CRFR. First responders recovered a deceased dog from the building and treated two fire victims for minor injuries.
Rainier’s nonprofit Turning Point’s Executive Director Kelly Miller told The Chief she “immediately went into action,” launching a community-wide effort to support those affected by the fire.
“The day after the fire, I put out a Facebook post, letting people know that I would be the central person asking for and receiving donations specifically for those families,” she said. “I had people stopping by the food pantry, bringing cash, bringing in checks. When all was said and done, I had raised over $2,595, which paid for a month-long stay in two different hotels for those families until they were able to find housing.”
A positive community-wide reception was an added benefit, but what humbled Miller was how far-reaching her call to action was.
“Not only our local community, but folks from Washington State and across the nation opened their pocketbooks to help our community members during their time of crisis,” she said. “We even had a $100 donation from a gentleman in Indianapolis, Indiana.”
Miller’s efforts didn’t stop there, however.
She said she “not only helped monetarily but coordinated with businesses locally,” to mobilize in support of the fire victims.
Miller named Cornerstone Restaurant, El Tapatio, and Hometown Pizza as examples of local businesses that offered gift cards to feed displaced families.
As donations flowed in from perfect strangers, Miller described the affected families as being touched beyond words.
“Lots of tears. Very grateful. Unbelievable,” she said.
Fire victims Wayne Barrett and Margot Johnson described their situation as “much better” since the November incident.
“We were lucky to be able to move back into our original home,” they said. “Our building recently sold in January, and we are supposed to have full renovations done soon.”
They were also steadfast in their praise of Miller.
“She is a blessing!” They said. “(Kelly) is the only one who continues to check on us.”
Miller said she wants the community to know community members can reach her through HOPE of Rainier or Turning Point “not only in this time of need, but in any time of need.”
Call HOPE of Rainier at 503-556-0701 or Turning Point Clatskanie at 503-728-3126 for more information.
As of press time, investigators had yet to determine the cause of the fire, and estimated damages were still pending.
Contractor Eow Construction LLC is rebuilding the damaged apartment complex for Equity West Capital Group, a California-based company who acquired Vance Terrace following the fire devastation.
Project Manager John Newhouse said he expects six units to be move-in ready in three months’ time, dependent on the availability of supplies.
The new apartments will feature all new appliances and include in-unit washers and dryers. With the upgrades, they will be the “nicest apartments in Rainier,” Newhouse said.
