A major street improvement project is set to begin in late August along Clatskanie’s Bel Air Drive.
“We expect to do the paving over two days and we hope to have it done before the start of the school,” Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said.
The paving will stretch from Highway 30 along Bel Air Drive west to the entrance of Clatskanie Middle/High School. The scheduling of the work and having the needed equipment could be challenging, Hinkelman added.
“If we can’t get it down before school starts, we’ll likely have to do the paving as school begins and that will mean there will be traffic disruptions,” Hinkelman said.
The cost of the Bel Air paving project is $225,000 with $100,000 of that covered by an Oregon Department of Transportation grant.
“This is a key transportation improvement project because it is a key access to a large residential neighborhood, the high school and the adjacent shopping center,” Hinkelman said.
In other city news, During the Wednesday Aug. 4 Clatskanie City Council public meeting, the council is expected to review a request by Hinkelman to continue a $14,000 improvement project for the city’s sewer system lift stations.
Rainier Council
The Rainier City Council is expected to hear a presentation, Monday evening, Aug. 2, from the city’s public works director concerning street improvements. The presentation is designed to help the council prioritize future street projects.
According to Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen, Rainier is to receive $446,199.00 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding enacted by Congress and signed by President Biden. That money will likely be targeted for sewer and water infrastructure improvements.
“It will help us come into compliance with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality,” he said.
Jorgensen said there are limits in what the money can be spend on, so the Rainier City Council is looking at more water, sewer and storm water projects.
“We certainly have the need for such projects,” he said. “Like most cities, we have aging infrastructure, so it is a matter of getting the safest and cleanest system possible.”
For more information about the City of Clatskanie projects, call 503-728-2622. For information about City of Rainier projects, contact 503-543-7301.
