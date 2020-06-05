If the weather cooperates, you should be able to see June's Strawberry Full Moon rising tonight above the horizon in the southeast sky.
The Strawberry Moon, is typically the first for summer, according to the Old' Farmer's Almanac.
This moon originated with Algonquin tribes in eastern North America who knew it as a signal to gather the ripening fruit of wild strawberries.
The Strawberry full Moon brings with it a penumbral eclipse, which occurs when the Moon crosses through the faint outer edge of Earth’s shadow (the penumbra), making part of the Moon appear slightly darker than usual. Unlike a full lunar or solar eclipse, the penumbral eclipse is often difficult to see.
The penumbral eclipse will be visible from parts of Australia, Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America, but will not be visible from North America, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Other 2020 Super Moons
- Full Buck Moon on July 5
- Full Sturgeon Moon on Aug. 3
- Full Corn Moon on Sept. 2
- Full Harvest Moon on Oct. 1
- Full Hunters Moon on Oct. 31
- Full Beaver Moon on Nov. 30
- Full Cold Moon on Dec. 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.