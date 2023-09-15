Jim Helmen

Jim Helmen

 Courtesy photo from Vernonia School District

Clatskanie City Councilor Jim Helmen has resigned from his post on the council, citing difficulty balancing the responsibilities of the council and his position as Superintendent of the Vernonia School District.

“I resigned from the Clatskanie City Council because my work schedule made attending City Council meetings and work sessions difficult,” Helmen said. “It wouldn’t have been fair to others if I couldn’t be fully present in such a crucial position.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit an Ad

If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.


Online Poll

Are you excited about the return of high school sports this fall?

You voted: