Clatskanie City Councilor Jim Helmen has resigned from his post on the council, citing difficulty balancing the responsibilities of the council and his position as Superintendent of the Vernonia School District.
“I resigned from the Clatskanie City Council because my work schedule made attending City Council meetings and work sessions difficult,” Helmen said. “It wouldn’t have been fair to others if I couldn’t be fully present in such a crucial position.”
Helman first joined the council in 2017 by Mayor Bob Brajcich, filling the seat from former council member David True. Helmen was serving his second term, which was slated to end Dec. of 2026. Before taking the job as Vernonia School District Superintendent in 2022, Helmen held positions of middle/high school principal and assistant principal from 2015 to 2020.
During his time on the council, Helmen said that his greatest accomplishment was being part of a group that supported the city manager in making decisions that benefited the Clatskanie Community and its residents.
“Serving the Clatskanie community brings me great joy and a sense of pride. It’s an honor to be a part of decisions that truly benefit people’s daily lives,” Helmen said. “For me, there’s no better gift or responsibility than being able to serve others. I will miss the city council members and City of Clatskanie employees - they are an incredibly dedicated and high-integrity group of individuals.”
The Clatskanie City Council will appoint someone to fill out the remainder of Helmen’s term, and the process is pending. The council is made up of seven members, including Brajcich. Though Helmen is stepping down from his Councilor position, there are issues that he hopes the council will continue to try and address.
“One critical area that requires urgent attention is the completion of city sewer updates and the development of a robust infrastructure to facilitate access to the city’s sewer plant,” Helmen said. “Additionally, there is a need to explore possibilities for expanding opportunities for small businesses and providing affordable housing options for families.”
The timeline by which Helmen’s seat will be filled in undetermined at this time.
