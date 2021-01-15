Joseph Hattrick, the interim superintendent of Rainier School District, will be sticking around the area.
The Rainier School Board voted to approve Hattrick’s contract for the permanent superintendent position in a 4-3 vote at the board meeting Jan. 11.
“We have heard from the community: Over 75% said ‘Keep him,’” said Kari Hollander, chair of the school board.
Those on the board who voted against the contract did so primarily due to the rate of the annual salary. According to the contract, Hattrick will make $148,000 per year.
For comparison, the former Rainier superintendent had an annual salary of around $135,000 and the Clatskanie superintendent has an annual salary of around $120,000, according to information previously told to The Chief. When Hattrick was hired as interim superintendent, his annual salary was set at $124,000.
“I don’t agree with the premise that if we’re paying the old guy that much, we can pay the new guy this much,” board member Darren Vaughn said.
Part of the reasoning behind raising the salary for Dr. Hattrick is due to his doctorate degree.
“I just have a problem with the dismissal of higher education when we were paying somebody to do this job who did not engage with the school district, and Dr. Hattrick has gone out of his way to meet with parents, stakeholders, everybody involved,” board member Elizabeth said. “I have a real problem with any arguments to the contrary.”
Vaughn said Hattrick had done a great job in the position, but was concerned that the rate was set too high compared to other district salaries. The contract does not contain hidden perks, and Hattrick said it remains a goal of the board to be transparent in its business practices.
“I do want to thank the board for approving, I’m excited to continue serving,” Hattrick said.
