Clatskanie's full time law enforcement officer isn't leaving town anytime soon.
Deputy Gerhard Fiebich was assigned Clatskanie under an agreement between the City of Clatskanie and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) and began his duties July 13.
In an interview with The Chief in August, Fiebich said he might be leaving Clatskanie in January to be reassigned another area.
In checking back with Sheriff Brian Pixley, The Chief finds that Fiebich will continue into the new year as the Clatskanie deputy.
"One of our goals in the creation of this position was to keep a deputy assigned to the city so we can form relationships with the residents," Pixley said. "It is hard to maintain that relationship when the deputy is always rotating out.
Pixley said having a full time deputy stationed in Clatskanie has increased law enfocement presence within the city.
"It also has allowed us to form better relationships with the city and the residents," he said.
According to Pixley, Fiebich has been responding to a wide range of service calls, from trespassing to assaults and sex crimes within the city of Clatskanie. Fiebich said he's kept busy with traffic enforcement as one of his and the city's priorities.
“My biggest priority is crime prevention,” Fiebich said.
"This full time position with the city of Clatskanie has been able to truly strengthen our relationship with the city and the residents," Pixley said. "I look forward to continuing this into the future."
Fiebich told The Chief in the August interview that he felt welcomed by business operators and residents and that his services are needed.
“They’ve told me that for the longest time they didn’t feel like they had somebody in the city all the time,” Fiebich said. “And after The Chief wrote the first article about me, so may people have stopped me and want to introduce themselves. It’s nice to feel welcome here.”
Fiebich works out of the CCSO station at 195 SE 2nd Street in Clatskanie. He is frequently patrolling the city on his shift from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The city has budgeted $470,500 for the full time deputy and two half time deputes for its law enforcement services through the CCSO, according to Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman.
The full-time deputy is funded 100 percent by the city the two part time deputies are funded 85% by the city with the remaining costs funded by the sheriff’s office. Hinkelman said the city also pays a quarter time for a sergeant to oversee the city’s law enforcement operations.
"Deputy Fiebich has done a fantastic job as the full-time Clatskanie deputy," Hinkelman said. "He made an immediate impact with his presence in the community and that impact continues to this day."
Hinkelman said Fiebich's work in Clatskanie that is "not so public" needs to be emphasized.
"This work includes several investigations that have lead to arrests, especially those investigations that were related to sex abuse crimes," Hinkelman said. "The city looks forward to Gerry’s continued presence and further development of the Clatskanie deputy position."
Due to city budget limitations, the Clatskanie City Council closed its city police department and in 2016 contracted with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.
Fiebich has worked with the CCSO since 2015.
