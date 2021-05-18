In State 3A playoffs, the Clatskanie Middle/High School Softball Team beat Dayton 12-0. The Rainier Jr/Sr. High School Softball Team beat Cascade Christian 6-3.
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Articles
- SNAP Benefits: Changes increase benefits for some, eliminate benefits for others
- Tourism: Rainier to develop Airbnb ordinance
- Burnt House: Fire remains trigger citizen complaints
- The Arts: Clatskanie Bloom to unveil ‘Art Fence’
- Update / Heading to State: Clatskanie Softball Team prepares for competition
- COVID-19: New mask rules present choices, state says
- The Dance: Clatskanie prepares for District
- Police Blotter: Driver swerves off highway onto private property
- Update / COVID-19: Oregon's new face covering guidelines
- Column: At the Oregon Legislature
Articles
- SNAP Benefits: Changes increase benefits for some, eliminate benefits for others
- Tourism: Rainier to develop Airbnb ordinance
- Burnt House: Fire remains trigger citizen complaints
- The Arts: Clatskanie Bloom to unveil ‘Art Fence’
- Update / Heading to State: Clatskanie Softball Team prepares for competition
- COVID-19: New mask rules present choices, state says
- The Dance: Clatskanie prepares for District
- Police Blotter: Driver swerves off highway onto private property
- Update / COVID-19: Oregon's new face covering guidelines
- Column: At the Oregon Legislature
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.