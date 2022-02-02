Gov. Kate Brown will deliver her final State of the State address at 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
The speech will outline her legislative agenda and priorities for the upcoming year.
Brown placed a message on her Facebook site and tweeted the following on Monday, the first day of the 2022 Oregon Legislative session.
"It's the first day of the 2022 Legislature! Looking forward to working with legislators to make investments in child care, housing and career training, and to support working families.Let's get to work!"
Brown will leave office at the end of the year due to the state's term limits. She has served as governor since Feb. 2015.
A livestream—with an American Sign Language simulcast—will be available for the public and the media on YouTube. A Spanish language simulcast will be available on OHA's Facebook page.
