One year ago, Gov. Kate Brown established an incident management team to prepare the state against COVID-19, and today she delivered her 2021 State of the State address reflecting on the past year defined by the pandemic and looking ahead to the future.
She likened the pandemic to a marathon and said it was uncertain at this time one year ago what kind of race the fight against the virus would be.
“We didn’t know what lay ahead,” she said. “Whether the race would be short and steep or long and arduous.”
Brown went through the state’s response to the pandemic and justified her decisions to close and reopen businesses and schools based on metrics created by the state.
“Some said it was too cautious, others thought it was too risky,” she said about allowing some businesses to reopen in May.
The result of the actions taken by the state to tamp down the pandemic has placed Oregon in a position to look toward recovery, Brown said. Nearly 2,000 people in the state have died from the pandemic, and over 135,000 people have been infected since the onset of the pandemic.
Brown addressed the summer protests in Portland calling for racial justice following the police-caused killing of George Floyd on May 25.
“Many of us were awakening to what has always been true: Our Black, Latinx, Pacific Islander, and other communities of color are disproportionately impacted by the crises that befall our nation,” she said.
She also addressed the wildfires that swept through the state in September, displacing thousands and killing nine.
“Our friends and neighbors lost their homes, entire towns were wiped off the map and smoke filled the sky for weeks,” Brown said. The fires burned over 1.2 million acres of land, and 1,000 survivors remain displaced.
The 45-minute address was delivered online this year and featured four guest speakers to speak toward the topics raised by Brown: a pediatrician at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital; a rural fire chief; and two members of an advisory racial justice council.
Antwon Chavis, the pediatrician who joined Brown during the address, spoke to the trends he’s seen over the last year and said there has been a disproportionate effect on families of color, and heightened financial stress across the board.
Christiana Rainbow Plews joined Brown to speak about her firsthand experience fighting the wildfires while her own home burned. Brown used the conversation to speak on the wildfire bill she has reintroduce, stating the importance of preventing fires and safely and efficiently responding to fires.
Next, Brown introduced Reyna Lopez, executive director of the state’s farmworkers union, and Paul Solomon, executive director of an organization that helps people with criminal convictions transition from prison. Both are members of Brown’s racial justice advisory council and spoke about ways to advocate for racial equity.
Brown also proposed expanding access to broadband across the state and increasing health care funding— two needs that have been exacerbated by the effects of the pandemic.
“Even when you’re close to the finish line, the final stretch can be the most challenging of all,” Brown said. “We can see the finish line, but the race is far from over.”
Read the entire State of the State address attached.
The following is the Senate Republicans response to Brown's State of the State address.
This morning, Governor Brown issued her annual State of the State address, which was filled with posturing about her “accomplishments” while Oregonians continue to suffer because of her continual failures.
The address notably lacked specifics on how to address Oregonian’s most pressing challenges such as lackluster vaccine distribution, helping small businesses and working families recover, wildfire recovery, and getting kids back to school. She used the opportunity of a pre-recorded speech to replace substantive policy proposals with sympathetic interviews. Instead of offering ways to help Oregonians, she decided to shirk responsibility by having other people tell you about the problems we face.
Senate Republican Leader, Fred Girod (R-Lyons) issued the following statement:
“Hidden behind all of the Governor’s flowery words are crushing new taxes on businesses and working families who are already struggling to make ends meet. No amount of sloganeering will unite Oregonians or solve the real issues they face.
“The Governor dedicated much of her time to racial issues. Senate Republicans are committed to ensuring everyone has equal opportunities to succeed, which includes common sense police accountability measures, some of which we have already passed. But the Governor’s lockdowns have done disproportionate harm to minority workers and students, and her failure to uphold the law in Portland has resulted in a disproportionate number of people from our communities of color falling victim to gun violence.
“Democrats, who have overseen this state for decades, particularly in Portland, need to take responsibility for years of mismanagement.
“As Republicans, we want to get kids back in school and people back to work so they can provide for their families. We want to keep our neighborhoods safe, so people have the opportunity to be their best. Our priority this session will be to solve Oregonians' most pressing issues. As a caucus, we look forward to introducing legislation that will move Oregon forward and help them recover from the crises we face.”
