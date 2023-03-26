The 2023-25 current service level budget represents a $27.3 billion total funds, or 25.5%, increase over the 2019-21 current service level and reflects the addition of 4,792 positions, according to the Ways and Means co-chairs.
The co-chairs of the Oregon Legislature's Joint Committee on Ways and Means have released their budget framework for the 2023-2025 biennium, outlining priorities for the state budget.
The 2023-25 current service level budget represents a $27.3 billion total funds, or 25.5%, increase over the 2019-21 current service level and reflects the addition of 4,792 positions, according to the Ways and Means co-chairs.
General Funds and Lottery Funds make up $6.1 billion of this growth. This increase has been driven by significant investments over the past two biennia in early learning, K-12 education, housing, behavioral health, emergency management, and wildfire response, among others. Continued support for these vital programs and services is central to the Co-Chair budget framework.
The framework includes $9.9 billion for the State School Fund to help give schools stable and sufficient funding to improve literacy and graduation outcomes.
The co-chairs said the proposed budget also makes meaningful and targeted investments in key priorities like housing and homelessness, health care, and behavioral health.
The framework allocates money to address several critical workforce shortages in key sectors, as well as addresses initiatives aimed at making sure Oregonians who got on the Oregon Health Plan during the pandemic are still able to access the coverage and care they need.
Although the March 2023 Oregon Economic and Revenue forecast showed improvement and an increase in available resources over the prior forecast, significant uncertainty still exists, according to the co-chairs.
"The considerable growth in the current biennium revenues that has contributed to the projected General Fund ending balance of $4.6 billion has also resulted in an estimated personal income tax kicker of $3.9 billion, which reduces available 2023-25 revenues." the co-chairs write in their budget framework report. "Following two biennia of considerable investments through one-time federal relief funding and strong revenues, the 2023-25 budget will focus on supporting the continued funding of ongoing programs, agencies, and state personnel."
The Oregon Constitution requires the Oregon Legislature pass a balanced budget for each biennium. The framework is a starting point for the legislative process of developing and passing the finalized budget for the upcoming 2023-2025 biennium. The process will take place over the course of the 2023 legislative session and conclude by the end of June.
“At a moment when Oregonians are unified around common priorities such as housing and homelessness, behavioral health, educational outcomes, and addressing multiple workforce shortages, our north star is clear,” Rep. Tawna Sanchez (D-Portland), Co-Chair of the Joint Ways and Means Committee said. “We must spend wisely to make sure state government can deliver for all Oregonians on the most pressing issues facing our state."
“This is a very uncertain time for Oregon’s economy. Oregonians deserve to know their tax dollars are funding the state’s highest priorities,” Sen. Elizabeth Steiner (D-Portland), Co-Chair of the Joint Ways and Means Committee said. “Our framework budget focuses on maintaining critical services for Oregonians while also protecting our reserves in case of economic downturn. The last few years have been good for Oregon, but rain clouds could still be on the horizon.”
The next step in the legislative budget process is a series of public hearings at various locations across the state where members of the public will have the opportunity to testify regarding their perspectives and priorities on the state budget.
Be engaged
The Oregon Legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee has scheduled a series of public hearings about the state budget.
Members of the public will have the opportunity to testify at each of these scheduled hearings regarding their perspectives and priorities around the state budget.
The series of hearings will start on April 8, at Portland Community College- Sylvania Campus. Members of the committee will take public testimony from community members from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.
To testify, members of the public will be able to access sign up links on the Ways and Means Committee’s webpage on OLIS, the legislature’s website. Sign up links will be available online in the next week.
Public hearings schedule
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, April, 8 Portland
Portland Community College - PAC Auditorium, Sylvania Campus
12000 SW 49th Ave, Portland
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 Newport
Newport Performing Arts Center
777 W Olive St, Newport
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 Roseburg
Umpqua Community College
1140 Umpqua College Rd, Roseburg
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 Ontario
Four Rivers Cultural Center
676 SW 5th Ave, Ontario
(Ontario is in the Mountain Time Zone.)
All hearings will be open to the public and members of the press.
