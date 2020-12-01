Gov. Kate Brown released her recommended budget and policy agenda for the 2021-23 biennium on Tuesday, which focuses on addressing and ending systemic racial disparities, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuilding communities affected by the wildfires.
“I believe the first step in creating opportunity is recognizing that racism is endemic to our systems, impacting every part of our culture and economy,” Brown said in a press conference addressing the budget Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Brown convened the Racial Justice Council this year to help advise her priorities and root policies in equity. A focus on criminal justice reform is also guiding the upcoming closures of three of the states 16 prisons. Mill Creek in Salem is slated to close at the start of July next year, six months later Shutter Creek in Coos Bay will close and six months after that Warner Creek in Lakeview will close.
“My plan for the future of our prison system is that the state will no longer invest in extensive and expensive buildings, but invest in people,” Brown said.
The ongoing impacts of the pandemic are felt through the budget as well, and Brown said there were challenges in creating the plan.
“Let me be very, very clear: The budget does not put enough money into our schools and doesn’t make the investments in public health we need,” she said. “It is a budget built on sacrifice and hard choices.”
The Oregon Health Authority estimates $252 million in resources will be needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic over the next six months, Brown said. An additional $433 million is expected to be needed for July through December of 2021.
Brown called for a federal stimulus plan to help address the needs of Oregonians, including $350 million for rent forgiveness and mortgage relief, the continuation of $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Insurance for people laid off during COVID-19 closures, a renewed Paycheck Protection Program, increased funding for schools and childcare, among other asks.
“What I think is really important is that Republicans and Democrats in Washington D.C. put aside their political differences and put the American people first,” Brown said. “That means working together and solving problems.”
At a glance
Housing and homelessness
- $4.5 million investment to support youth aging our of foster care and facing homelessness
- $20 million investment for homeowner assistance, including down payment assistent
- $2 million to fund a technical assistance program through Oregon Housing and Community Services for outreach to communities of color
- $2.3 million expansion of the Agricultural Workforce Housing Tax Credit for the development of housing for agricultural workers
Education
- $14.1 million in distance learning grants
- $28.1 million in funding for the Student Success Act Early Learning account to support existing child care providers
- $5.8 million for mental health consultation for child care providers in need of assistance for behavioral health needs of children
- $9.1 billion in funding for the State School Fund
Wildfires
- $73.7 in additional fire preparedness
- $189.5 million to rebuild communities affected by the fires
- $170 million accessible to the Governor’s Wildfire Economic Recovery Council for general purpose community development resources
Equity
- $20 million investment in equalizing compensation for public defenders
- $118 million investment in statewide broadband expansion
- $5.8 million to support police accountability plans and training
Health care
- $17.9 million for a range of strategies to protect assisted living and nursing homes from COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Plan faces a budget gap of $718 million due to the pandemic, and the budget has faced criticism from the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.
“The Governor’s budget reflects her priorities and choices. She has chosen to propose direct cuts to hospitals in the midst of the biggest public health crisis in a century,” said Becky Hultberg, President and CEO of OAHHS. “Cuts of this magnitude could force hospitals to reduce services to Oregonians during a pandemic. These cuts cannot be justified.”
In the press conference, Brown responded to the criticism and said the budget was a starting point and that she plans to work with hospitals to ensure the state has the resources to provide continued care. A challenge of putting the budget together was the uncertainty of not knowing what federal aid the state would be receiving, Brown said.
“This is a really challenging time for our healthcare system. I’m hoping over the next few months we can come together to come up with a package that will sustain funding for the Oregon Health Plan,” Brown said.
Brown’s full budget can be viewed below:
Reaction
The following is reaction from Oregon Business & Industry (OBI), written by Nathaniel Brown, OBI's communications director.
Over the last 10 months, families, businesses, and nonprofits across our state have had to tighten their belts and prioritize spending as the economic fallout from the COVID pandemic and wildfires devastated household incomes and robbed businesses and nonprofits of critical operating revenues. We expect our state leaders to do the same.
The state projects a 3.5% to 4% revenue shortfall for the 2021-2023 fiscal biennium. That shortfall is miniscule compared to the devastating financial losses experienced by many Oregon businesses, nonprofits, and households this year. But instead of prioritizing spending to meet available revenue – as many Oregonians have had to do – Gov. Kate Brown’s budget includes revenue-raising measures that are effectively tax increases aimed primarily at small Oregon businesses. Oregon Business & Industry disagrees with that approach.
In the midst of the greatest economic downturn to hit our state in a century, our focus must be on achieving economic recovery with an equity lens -- and helping employers get back on their feet, so that jobs and household incomes can be restored.
OBI will strongly oppose any budget proposal that includes new tax revenue, and we urge the Oregon Legislature to balance the state’s budget based on the revenues that are available, not on hidden tax increases that will make it harder for businesses to recover and restore jobs.
Oregon Business & Industry is the largest business association in the state, advocating on behalf of nearly 1,600 businesses for a strong and healthy economic climate in Oregon. Our team represents the voice of business in the state capitol, state and federal regulatory agencies, Congress, and the courts.
The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems response
Becky Hultberg, President and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS), released the following statement on hospital cuts proposed by the Governor Kate Brown.
“The Governor’s budget reflects her priorities and choices. She has chosen to propose direct cuts to hospitals in the midst of the biggest public health crisis in a century. Cuts of this magnitude could force hospitals to reduce services to Oregonians during a pandemic. These cuts cannot be justified. Hospitals led the effort to secure new revenue for the Oregon Health Plan through the passage of M108, which secured $100 million in new revenue for this budget and $300 million for the next biennium.
“Throughout her budget, she specifically targets hospitals at a time when COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising, hospitals are reducing elective procedures, and Oregonians are counting on local hospitals to care for them and their family members. We should be coming together as a community to respond to this pandemic to serve all Oregonians, but this budget does not reflect that spirit of collaboration.
“In addition to addressing COVID-19, hospitals across Oregon have been affected this year by historic fires (which led to the evacuation of five hospitals) and global cyberattacks (which forced at least one hospital to operate on paper for weeks). Over the first six months of 2020, net patient revenue fell about 21% compared to the beginning of the year and stands at its lowest since 2016. As CARES Act funds are depleted (or may be needed to be returned based on latest Provider Relief Reporting guidelines), without additional emergency funds or a steep increase in net patient revenue, the financial situation of community hospitals in Oregon may become more precarious in the months ahead.
“If enacted, the Governor’s budget will exacerbate an already uncertain financial situation for many hospitals. Reductions of this magnitude are likely to cause hospitals to cut services, impacting access to care for vulnerable Oregonians.”
About OAHHS
Founded in 1934, OAHHS is a statewide, nonprofit trade association that works closely with local and national government leaders, business and citizen coalitions, and other professional health care organizations to enhance and promote community health and to continue improving Oregon’s innovative health care delivery system.
Join the conversation. Post your comments on this story and follow developments at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.