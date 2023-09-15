This year marks a fresh start for Clatskanie Middle/High School’s volleyball team. Despite graduating much of their veteran core, Head Coach Amanda Baker is optimistic about what her young squad can accomplish this season.
Last year, the Tigers finished with an 8-8 record in the league and non-league play but qualified for the State Playoffs, where Knappa ousted them in the first round. Coming into this season, Baker was unsure how the team would look after graduating seven seniors at the end of last season.
“Coming into the season, I wasn’t sure what to expect, having lost most of the team. I had been hearing lots of promising things about the incoming freshman class, and two of them actually joined us for team camp at the end of July,” Baker said. “That is where my high hopes for the season started. I took just seven girls to La Grande for a week, where they played their hearts out and began a bond I hope will carry through the season.”
In addition to the outgoing seniors, the composition of this year’s team is very young, with no seniors on the squad. Still, the team is not without veteran leadership, and two of the starters from last year’s team remain on the court for Baker.
Junior Natalie Baker started as a middle blocker and has played all six rotations since her freshman year. Sophomore Joey Sizemore is the returning setter and top server from last year as well. Also returning is Mya Jensen, who is starting this year as a pin hitter.
“I’m looking to my returning varsity players to help lead the team this year. They are all still young themselves but have stepped up to the task,” Baker said.
There are three freshmen stepping into starting positions for the program this year.
“We have three freshmen starting on the court for us this year: Olivia George on the other pin, Lacey Willis, our other six rotation middle blocker, and libero McKinsey Doyle,” Baker said.
The team has enjoyed a good measure of success in their early season results. Through their first eight games, the Tigers won five games and lost three. In their non-league contests, the team went 3-2. The team continued the positive momentum in their first three league games, winning against Faith Bible / Life Christian and Knappa, but losing to Gaston.
“Being so young, I foresee some inconsistencies, but I have been very impressed with the coachability of all the players so far this year,” Baker said. “After our impressive season opener win against Rainier and third-place finish at the Warrenton tournament, I knew these girls had the grit to make something out of this season.”
Going forward, Baker’s goals for the team are to focus on communication, staying positive, continuing to come together, and securing themselves a spot in the state playoffs. Having already notched a win against the team that knocked them out last year, confidence within the team should be buzzing.
One of the exciting initiatives the team has going is a fundraiser that directly ties to their performances on the court. It’s called the “Kill-o-meter,” and the idea is that donors from the community donate $1 for each kill the team scores.
A kill is awarded to a player any time an attack is unreturnable by the opposition and is a direct cause of the opponent not returning the ball, or any time the attack leads directly to a blocking error by the opposition. A kill leads directly to a point, according to NCAA’s volleyball rules.
“The goal is to hit 500 kills for the season. We have 12 donors and have already put up 109 kills as a team,” Baker said. “We are very excited about what this support means to the team and hope to see our supporters in the gym.”
Follow results for Tigers Volleyball at osaa.org.
